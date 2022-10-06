Read full article on original website
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS TEXAS ARTS & MUSIC FEST, GRACE LUTHERAN ANNIVERSARY, LLOYD SAUNDERS COOK-OFF
Three separate events will be featured this week on the KWHI Community Corner. Brooke Trahan and Austin Taylor of the Texas Arts and Music Festival will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about the annual festival, happening Saturday and Sunday in downtown Brenham. Ryan Ogrodowicz, headmaster of Grace Lutheran School,...
ROUND TOP-CARMINE CUBETTE CROSS COUNTRY FINISHES 2ND AT FESTIVAL HILL
The Round Top-Carmine Cubettes came in second place at the 26th Annual Festival Hill Invitational this past Saturday in Round Top. Maggie Salinas was the top individual runner for RT-C with a third place overall finish. Other medalists were Mallory Krause in 14th place, and Avery Nelius in 15th place.
TEXAS CZECH HERITAGE FESTIVAL AND MUZIKY IN LAGRANGE THIS WEEKEND
The Texas Czech Heritage Festival and Muziky is coming up this weekend in La Grange. The Czech Heritage Festival, which this year is celebrating the 125th Anniversary of SPJST, is being held Friday and Saturday at the Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center located at 250 West Fairgrounds Road. On...
AREA HIGH SCHOOLS CELEBRATE HOMECOMING
Several high schools around the area celebrated homecoming Friday night. In Navasota, Tayla Palmer was crowned the 2022 Navasota High School Homecoming Queen. The Navasota Rattlers defeated the Needville Bluejays, 41-14. Caldwell High School named Ka’Myra Knoxson and Delvin Morris as its Homecoming Queen and King. The Caldwell Hornets...
BRENHAM ISD CHOIRS TO PERFORM ‘WHY WE SING’ TUESDAY
The Brenham ISD Choirs will have something for everyone at a concert Tuesday at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The performance, titled “Why We Sing”, begins at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a variety of music, from country to pop to classic lullabies. Admission is free to...
AMOS NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Amos as its Pet of the Week. Amos is an adult Great Pyrenees mix who Brenham Animal Services says is a big boy that needs a big, soft place to land. The shelter says Amos previously had a rough life, evidenced by a...
BRENHAM CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL DOWNS A&M CONSOLIDATED, 3-1
25-11, 25-16, 18-25, 25-13 Brooke Bentke - 20 kills, 5 aces, 9 digs. The Brenham Cubettes will be on the road at Bryan Rudder on Tuesday at 6:00p.
WASHINGTON COUNTY LITTLE LEAGUE IS SEEKING BIDS FOR JERSEYS AND CAPS
The Washington County Little League is seeking bids for jerseys and caps for the 2023 baseball/softball season. *Proposals must be submitted no later than October 28, 2022 @5:00pm. *All proposals need to be emailed to gowcll@yahoo.com, bids submitted on this form with addition information included in email. *No late proposals...
BRENHAM PARKS AND REC BOARD TO DISCUSS JACKSON STREET PARK MASTER PLAN
The Brenham Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will hear from a consultant on Wednesday about a master plan for improvements to Jackson Street Park. Early this year, city staff engaged Burditt Consultants to conduct a master plan and provide a list of items to consider when preparing for funding related to enhancements. Members of the firm will be at the meeting to discuss their findings and estimated budget numbers for improvements.
CITY OF BRENHAM EMPLOYEE KILLED, HUSBAND INJURED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN BELIZE
A longtime employee of the City of Brenham was killed and her husband was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Belize. Shelley Addison and her husband, Chris, were traveling in a Jeep on the Hummingbird Highway towards the capital city of Belize, Belmopan, when they collided with a container truck. The accident was first reported by Breaking Belize News.
TEMPORARY STREET CLOSURE ANNOUNCED IN CHAPPELL HILL
Washington County Engineering and Development Services has announced a temporary street closing in Chappell Hill. The effected area is on Providence Street from Main Street to Haller Street. The reason for the temporary closure is because they are making utility line repairs. The street is scheduled to be re-opened by...
BLINN BOARD TO HEAR UPDATE ON FACILITIES MASTER PLAN
The Blinn Board of Trustees will hold a workshop on Tuesday regarding the districtwide facilities master plan. The only item set to come before trustees is an update on the plan, which covers facility projects across each of Blinn’s campuses. No action is slated to be taken. The board...
CONROE WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA
A Conroe woman was flown to the hospital after an accident involving an 18-wheeler this (Monday) morning on Highway 105 near County Road 415, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that around 7:30 a.m., a 2019 Jeep SUV was traveling westbound, partially in the oncoming lane for an unknown reason, when it struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler traveling eastbound.
BURTON CITY COUNCIL TO MEET TUESDAY
The Burton City Council will hold its next regular meeting on Tuesday. Coming before councilmembers is an agenda item to select Langford Community Management Services as the grant administration services provider to complete a Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) Texas Community Development Block Grant (TxCDBG) funding application. The item also selects the consultant to administer the program if the city is selected for funding.
TUESDAY LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE FOR NOV. 8 ELECTIONS
Tomorrow (Tuesday) is the final day to register to vote for the November 8th midterm elections. Anyone looking to register to vote in Washington County must fill out and deliver their voter registration applications or have them postmarked to the elections office at the courthouse by 5 p.m. tomorrow. Per...
BRENHAM POLICE ARREST FOUR FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Three Brenham traffic stops over the weekend led to the arrest of four people for marijuana possession. Just after midnight Saturday, Brenham Police Officer Crystal Bucker stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 290 East for defective equipment. Police detected the odor of burnt marijuana from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. Marijuana was found in the center console between the driver and passenger, as well as paraphernalia found in a bag belonging to the driver. 18-year-old Kevon Dewayne Provo of Rosenberg was arrested for Possession of Marijuana under 2 oz and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, while 18-year-old Ayomide Joseph Oladeinde of Richmond was charged with Possession of Marijuana under 2 oz. Both were transported to the Washington County Jail.
THREE SHOT AFTER OFF-CAMPUS PARTY IN PRAIRIE VIEW
Three people were seriously wounded after being shot early Sunday morning at a party near Prairie View A&M University. The Prairie View Police Department and Waller County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:30 a.m. to gunshots in the 20500 block of Pine Island Road, near Windmill Road. Witnesses told police...
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, PUBLIC INTOXICATION
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday morning on criminal mischief and intoxication charges. Brenham Police Officer Connor Caskey responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of FM 389 for a reported burglary in progress. Officer Caskey made contact with 19-year-old Cesar Romero, who police say was intoxicated in public.
TWO ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE ON DRUG POSSESSION CHARGES
Two people face drug possession charges after being arrested over the weekend by Brenham police. Around 8:45 a.m. Friday, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer observed a subject on foot in the area of Burleson Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway that Dudenhoeffer knew had an active felony warrant for his arrest. Contact was made with 60-year-old Terrell Duane Nickerson Sr. of Brenham, who was notified of the warrant.
