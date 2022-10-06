ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

We’re down to 9 orange counties in NC on CDC’s COVID-19 map

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —  The number of North Carolina counties in the CDC’s orange zone with the highest level of COVID-19 is down to single digits.

Just nine counties were colored orange with high levels of COVID in the community on the map released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3poen2_0iP16jqo00
(Photo credit: CDC)

A total of 68 counties — or, more than two-thirds of them — were shaded green with the lowest community levels of the virus. That total was at 65 last week .

Among those counties with low levels: Wake, Franklin, Nash and Wilson counties in central North Carolina.

None of the orange counties were in the CBS 17 viewing area: Six were clustered in the state’s coastal plain with the other three — Alleghany, Davie and Yadkin — in the western part of the state.

The CDC advises people in orange counties to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other community settings.

There were 23 counties colored yellow with medium levels of the virus in the communities, including Orange, Durham and Chatham counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8Yep_0iP16jqo00

CBS 17’s Joedy McCreary has been tracking COVID-19 figures since March 2020, compiling data from federal, state, and local sources to deliver a clear snapshot of what the coronavirus situation looks like now and what it could look like in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

CBS 17

