We’re down to 9 orange counties in NC on CDC’s COVID-19 map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of North Carolina counties in the CDC’s orange zone with the highest level of COVID-19 is down to single digits.

Just nine counties were colored orange with high levels of COVID in the community on the map released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(Photo credit: CDC)

A total of 68 counties — or, more than two-thirds of them — were shaded green with the lowest community levels of the virus. That total was at 65 last week .

Among those counties with low levels: Wake, Franklin, Nash and Wilson counties in central North Carolina.

None of the orange counties were in the CBS 17 viewing area: Six were clustered in the state’s coastal plain with the other three — Alleghany, Davie and Yadkin — in the western part of the state.

The CDC advises people in orange counties to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other community settings.

There were 23 counties colored yellow with medium levels of the virus in the communities, including Orange, Durham and Chatham counties.

CBS 17’s Joedy McCreary has been tracking COVID-19 figures since March 2020, compiling data from federal, state, and local sources to deliver a clear snapshot of what the coronavirus situation looks like now and what it could look like in the future.

