Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Latest iPad Air with super fast M1 and 5G gets discounted for fall Prime Day
Apple's first in-house chip meant for computers and tablets, the M1, is something of a gold standard for chip makers like Qualcomm and Intel, thanks to its dramatically improved performance and incredible efficiency. You don't have to spend top dollar to experience the blazing-fast performance offered by it though, as the Prime Early Access Sale event has made the latest iPad Air with M1 power more affordable.
Phone Arena
Here is how long your Google Pixel Watch will receive important updates
Google’s first ever smartwatch is almost here, but if you haven’t yet decided whether or not to buy one, we have some news that will help you take an informed decision. Google has already revealed all the info potential customers might need when considering the Pixel Watch, but details about its software are slightly harder to come by if you don’t know where to look.
Phone Arena
Google Tensor 2 chip should bring improved modem, better battery life to the Pixel 7 line
Google made a point of letting the world know that the Pixel 6 series was powered by the first Google-designed chipset, the Tensor. As Google put it, this would allow the company to design new features for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that would be made possible thanks to the Tensor. These are features that wouldn't be possible had Google resorted to its previous habit of buying Snapdragon chips off the shelf.
Phone Arena
Amazon's big October Prime Day blowout makes Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cheaper than ever
With the highly anticipated Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro formally unveiled and put up for pre-order at great prices mere days ahead of Amazon's first-ever October Prime Early Access event, you can say all the stars are aligned for bargain hunters to get last year's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at some of their highest discounts to date right now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Google confirms that the Tensor G2 is actually a 5nm chip
During its Made by Google October event, the tech giant revealed the Tensor G2. For quite some time now, the Internet assumed that under the Pixel 7's hood beats a 4nm silicon due to rumors and Google not confirming the Tensor G2's process technology. However, it appears that the Internet...
Phone Arena
The best Pixel 7 series screen protectors you can find
After a long wait, sprinkled with official teasers and not-so-official leaks, the Pixel 7 series is finally here. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were officially announced during the “Made by Google” event on October 6. We’ve already covered the best Pixel 7 series cases, so...
Phone Arena
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: It's not Apple who should be scared, it's Samsung…
Techtober got me thinking – with everything that's happened so far in 2022, one thing is for sure: Google is on the up and up! Starting with the Pixel 6, the search engine giant finally found its own unique "voice" when it comes to smartphones – delivering a design that's distinctly and unmistakably Google.
Phone Arena
Get the unbeatable Pixel 6a while it's the cheapest it has ever been
Google's incredible Pixel 6a, which is a midranger in name only, has fallen to its lowest price yet in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Google's affordable phones are some of the best in business and Google went a step ahead with the Pixel 6a by giving it flagship power. The phone is fueled by the proprietary Tensor chip, the same SoC that also powers the Pixel 6 duo. Moreover, the first-gen Tensor is almost as fast as Pixel 7's Tensor G2, so you will be all set performance-wise if you opt for the more affordable Pixel 6a.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
Save over $300 on Motorola's beastly Edge Plus 2022
And just like that, it's almost day two of the Prime Early Access Sale event, so if you haven't made up your mind already about which phone to get, we are here to help. If you want a premium phone that doesn't cheap out on the basics, the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 is an amazing choice, and right now, it is marked down by up to $300.
Phone Arena
Another blow-up, Samsung! Galaxy S22 Ultra could lose zoom crown to Pixel 7 Pro, show photo samples!
Ever since Huawei was banned from doing business with US companies, the Chinese company had to change its super-aggressive approach when it comes to hardware innovation and upgrades. And so, Samsung took on the role of a reference point for smartphone zoom reach and quality on phones. Despite pioneering modern...
Phone Arena
The silently amazing Galaxy S21 FE is even more affordable for a limited time
If you are still undecided on what phone to get during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, may we recommend the ill-timed but otherwise great Galaxy S21 FE?. Samsung's latest budget flagship was released earlier this year and despite its tempting $699.99 price and flagship-level specs, it didn't get the attention it deserved because it was announced around the same time as the S22 series.
Phone Arena
Google's archaic Pixel 4 is still around, fetching an unbeatable price with Android 13 (brand new)
Can't decide whether to purchase the reasonably priced new Pixel 7 right now or "settle" for the older, even cheaper, and similarly value-packed Pixel 6 or 6 Pro? What if you were to buy the Pixel 4 instead?. That sounds like a decidedly... eccentric idea most Android power users could...
Phone Arena
Google's noise-cancelling Pixel Buds Pro are on sale at a new all-time low price in three colors
Whether you've jumped at the opportunity to purchase last year's Pixel 6 or 6 Pro at a lower-than-ever price today or rushed to be one of the first in the world to pre-order the hot new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro in the last week or so, something tells us you might be interested in picking up the Pixel Buds Pro right now as well.
Phone Arena
Scary Pixel 6 911 bug is leaving people high and dry
Google's previous generation Pixel phones and bugs go hand in hand but in the company's defense, these were its first phones with a proprietary chip and it has done a reasonably good job of quashing bugs. That said, it's one thing to wait for a fix for, let's say, a flickering display, and another to not being able to get through to emergency services and some Pixel users have reported having experienced the latter.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro massively discounted for Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Samsung continues to find profitable markets for its rugged smartphones, so the Galaxy Xcover line remain as prosperous as ever. Obviously, you can buy a two-year-old Galaxy Xcover smartphone right now if you want to, many retailers and carriers still have them in stock. These older devices are excellent products...
Phone Arena
The iPad mini in 2022 - is it still worth it?
The iPad mini has always occupied a rather strange spot in Apple’s product lineup. In the beginning, the smallish tablet did not look too out of place - but that was back when the iPhone’s display was just 4”. We are looking at whether this is still the case today.
Phone Arena
The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N20 5G is an outright Amazon Prime Early Access steal right now
It looks like Christmas has come (really) early for pretty much all types of gadget-loving bargain hunters this year, with Amazon's 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale including amazing deals on many of the world's overall best phones, smartwatches, true wireless earbuds, and more. As always, the most expensive mobile devices...
Phone Arena
The Moto Razr (2022) is about to launch in Europe, at a very high price tag
Over the last couple of months we saw a plethora of exciting smartphone announcements. In August, there was the. Amidst all the buzz, a couple of equally exciting (but less high-profile) devices have stayed under the radar. One such handset is the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola’s answer to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, the most successful foldable of all time.
Phone Arena
Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro are on sale at a surprisingly hefty Prime Early Access discount
If you expected the hot new, highly anticipated, and long overdue AirPods Pro 2 to drop from a list price of $249 to, say, $199 or so this holiday season, you're probably not very familiar with the way Apple normally conducts its business. Granted, the holiday shopping season has barely...
Phone Arena
Bigger battery tipped as key selling point for compact Samsung Galaxy S23
Will Samsung bring a radical flagship redesign to the table with the fast-approaching Galaxy S23 family? Probably not. Will the camera capabilities of the "vanilla" S23 and the non-Ultra S23+ be vastly improved in any meaningful way compared to the S22 and S22+? We highly doubt it. But even though...
Comments / 0