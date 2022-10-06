ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest iPad Air with super fast M1 and 5G gets discounted for fall Prime Day

Apple's first in-house chip meant for computers and tablets, the M1, is something of a gold standard for chip makers like Qualcomm and Intel, thanks to its dramatically improved performance and incredible efficiency. You don't have to spend top dollar to experience the blazing-fast performance offered by it though, as the Prime Early Access Sale event has made the latest iPad Air with M1 power more affordable.
Here is how long your Google Pixel Watch will receive important updates

Google’s first ever smartwatch is almost here, but if you haven’t yet decided whether or not to buy one, we have some news that will help you take an informed decision. Google has already revealed all the info potential customers might need when considering the Pixel Watch, but details about its software are slightly harder to come by if you don’t know where to look.
Google Tensor 2 chip should bring improved modem, better battery life to the Pixel 7 line

Google made a point of letting the world know that the Pixel 6 series was powered by the first Google-designed chipset, the Tensor. As Google put it, this would allow the company to design new features for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that would be made possible thanks to the Tensor. These are features that wouldn't be possible had Google resorted to its previous habit of buying Snapdragon chips off the shelf.
Google confirms that the Tensor G2 is actually a 5nm chip

During its Made by Google October event, the tech giant revealed the Tensor G2. For quite some time now, the Internet assumed that under the Pixel 7's hood beats a 4nm silicon due to rumors and Google not confirming the Tensor G2's process technology. However, it appears that the Internet...
The best Pixel 7 series screen protectors you can find

After a long wait, sprinkled with official teasers and not-so-official leaks, the Pixel 7 series is finally here. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were officially announced during the “Made by Google” event on October 6. We’ve already covered the best Pixel 7 series cases, so...
Get the unbeatable Pixel 6a while it's the cheapest it has ever been

Google's incredible Pixel 6a, which is a midranger in name only, has fallen to its lowest price yet in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Google's affordable phones are some of the best in business and Google went a step ahead with the Pixel 6a by giving it flagship power. The phone is fueled by the proprietary Tensor chip, the same SoC that also powers the Pixel 6 duo. Moreover, the first-gen Tensor is almost as fast as Pixel 7's Tensor G2, so you will be all set performance-wise if you opt for the more affordable Pixel 6a.
Save over $300 on Motorola's beastly Edge Plus 2022

And just like that, it's almost day two of the Prime Early Access Sale event, so if you haven't made up your mind already about which phone to get, we are here to help. If you want a premium phone that doesn't cheap out on the basics, the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 is an amazing choice, and right now, it is marked down by up to $300.
The silently amazing Galaxy S21 FE is even more affordable for a limited time

If you are still undecided on what phone to get during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, may we recommend the ill-timed but otherwise great Galaxy S21 FE?. Samsung's latest budget flagship was released earlier this year and despite its tempting $699.99 price and flagship-level specs, it didn't get the attention it deserved because it was announced around the same time as the S22 series.
Scary Pixel 6 911 bug is leaving people high and dry

Google's previous generation Pixel phones and bugs go hand in hand but in the company's defense, these were its first phones with a proprietary chip and it has done a reasonably good job of quashing bugs. That said, it's one thing to wait for a fix for, let's say, a flickering display, and another to not being able to get through to emergency services and some Pixel users have reported having experienced the latter.
The iPad mini in 2022 - is it still worth it?

The iPad mini has always occupied a rather strange spot in Apple’s product lineup. In the beginning, the smallish tablet did not look too out of place - but that was back when the iPhone’s display was just 4”. We are looking at whether this is still the case today.
The Moto Razr (2022) is about to launch in Europe, at a very high price tag

Over the last couple of months we saw a plethora of exciting smartphone announcements. In August, there was the. Amidst all the buzz, a couple of equally exciting (but less high-profile) devices have stayed under the radar. One such handset is the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola’s answer to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, the most successful foldable of all time.
