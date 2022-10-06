NM Senator co-authoring bill aimed at rancher relief
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Ben Ray Lujan is behind a bipartisan push to help ranchers struggling with drought and other extreme weather conditions. The New Mexico Democrat, along with South Dakota Republican John Thune, has introduced the Livestock Disaster Assistance Improvement Act.
If approved, the bill would streamline the application process for agriculture producers seeking drought relief. It also looks to improve the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is used to activate disaster declarations.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
