kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE ARREST FOUR FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Three Brenham traffic stops over the weekend led to the arrest of four people for marijuana possession. Just after midnight Saturday, Brenham Police Officer Crystal Bucker stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Highway 290 East for defective equipment. Police detected the odor of burnt marijuana from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. Marijuana was found in the center console between the driver and passenger, as well as paraphernalia found in a bag belonging to the driver. 18-year-old Kevon Dewayne Provo of Rosenberg was arrested for Possession of Marijuana under 2 oz and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, while 18-year-old Ayomide Joseph Oladeinde of Richmond was charged with Possession of Marijuana under 2 oz. Both were transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE ON DRUG POSSESSION CHARGES
Two people face drug possession charges after being arrested over the weekend by Brenham police. Around 8:45 a.m. Friday, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer observed a subject on foot in the area of Burleson Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway that Dudenhoeffer knew had an active felony warrant for his arrest. Contact was made with 60-year-old Terrell Duane Nickerson Sr. of Brenham, who was notified of the warrant.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, PUBLIC INTOXICATION
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday morning on criminal mischief and intoxication charges. Brenham Police Officer Connor Caskey responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of FM 389 for a reported burglary in progress. Officer Caskey made contact with 19-year-old Cesar Romero, who police say was intoxicated in public.
kwhi.com
THREE SHOT AFTER OFF-CAMPUS PARTY IN PRAIRIE VIEW
Three people were seriously wounded after being shot early Sunday morning at a party near Prairie View A&M University. The Prairie View Police Department and Waller County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:30 a.m. to gunshots in the 20500 block of Pine Island Road, near Windmill Road. Witnesses told police...
Texas DPS: 7-year-old girl airlifted after major crash in Milam County
A 7-year-old girl was airlifted this weekend after a major crash involving two vehicles, Texas DPS said.
fox7austin.com
Two men attempt to rob man near Jester West residence hall: UTPD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two men attempted to rob another man near the Jester West residence hall early Sunday morning, says the University of Texas Police Department. UTPD officers responded a call about an assault at Jester West around 4 a.m. Oct. 9. The victim told officers two men assaulted him and tried to take his backpack, but he was able to safely get away with his belongings.
kwhi.com
CONROE WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA
A Conroe woman was flown to the hospital after an accident involving an 18-wheeler this (Monday) morning on Highway 105 near County Road 415, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that around 7:30 a.m., a 2019 Jeep SUV was traveling westbound, partially in the oncoming lane for an unknown reason, when it struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler traveling eastbound.
fox7austin.com
Suspect arrested after assaulting UT Austin student, UTPD says
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) arrested a man for aggravated assault on a UT student. Police said on Oct. 10, around 8:51 a.m., officers responded to the western side of the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street for an assault. The incident happened off campus.
2 killed in crash near Del Valle identified; 3rd person taken to hospital
Multiple agencies responded to a call for a vehicle rescue in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN WALLER COUNTY
Three teens have been transported from different locations in the Waller area. A 19-year-old male was shot in the neck, an 18-year-old female was shot in the chest, and another 18-year-old female was shot. Just before 2 am, three Life Flight helicopters were requested to the area of Pine Island Road. One female was said to have been shot in front of a church. Waller County is investigating. We will update you as soon as possible.
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM EMPLOYEE KILLED, HUSBAND INJURED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN BELIZE
A longtime employee of the City of Brenham was killed and her husband was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Belize. Shelley Addison and her husband, Chris, were traveling in a Jeep on the Hummingbird Highway towards the capital city of Belize, Belmopan, when they collided with a container truck. The accident was first reported by Breaking Belize News.
APD asks for help identifying north Austin stabbing suspect
APD asked for help identifying a suspect in regard to a Sept. 22 stabbing that occurred in the 8500 block of N. Lamar Blvd.
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Two people were arrested on Marijuana Charges in separate incidents late Wednesday and early Thursday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:20, Officer Michael Alston effected a traffic stop in the area of South Austin and West Tom Green Streets for Disregarding the Stop Sign. Upon approach of the vehicle Officer Alston could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. Alston did locate marijuana during his search as well as a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat. Jacques Dewberry, 34 of Huntsville, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
Two dead following overnight car crash in Del Valle, according to TCSO
DEL VALLE, Texas — A car crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday has led to two people dead and one transported to a local hospital. At around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, a vehicle collided into a pole in the 14000 block of Pearce Ln near Kellam Rd. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.
Arrest made after fatal single-vehicle crash in east Austin
A man was arrested in connection to a single-vehicle crash after 2 a.m. July 18 in the 8600 block of FM 969 that resulted in a death.
1 dead after single-vehicle crash at SH 45, MoPac in SW Austin
Officials with the Austin Police Department said a person died early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash near southwest Austin.
kwhi.com
HUMBLE WOMAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
A Humble woman was arrested late Tuesday night by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 11:10, Officer Eric Crosby, initiated a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Prairie Lea Street. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located a vape pen containing a substance that tested positive as THC, along with drug paraphernalia. Lenzy Rene Walker, 31 of Humble, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
fox7austin.com
3 killed, 1 injured in two separate crashes in Austin area within two-hour span
AUSTIN, Texas - Three people are dead after two separate crashes in the Austin area within hours of each other Sunday. The first happened around 2:30 a.m. on Pearce Lane near Kellam Road in Del Valle where a car crashed with three people inside. One person was pinned and two were unconscious when medics arrived.
fox7austin.com
Victim stabbed multiple times in North Austin; police searching for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for the suspect involved in a violent stabbing in North Austin. Police said on Sept. 22, around 1:08 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 8500 block of N Lamar Blvd. When officers arrived,...
Victim of crash at South Congress Avenue identified
Paul Muller was identified as the person who was hit. He died at the scene.
