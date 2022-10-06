Tickets for Steamboat Middle School’s Legally Blonde Jr. available now

Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Traffic top of mind as Steamboat Springs community learns more about Brown Ranch
Effects the Brown Ranch will have on Steamboat Springs’ roads was top of mind for residents as officials with the Yampa Valley Housing Authority fielded questions about the development during a presentation last week. There were numerous questions at each session about how building the 2,300-unit development west of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Ralph Edward Farrington
Ed was born in Las Animas, Colorado June 18, 1925 and went to be with his Lord October 3, 2022. He moved to Yampa, Colorado with his parents in the early 1930’s where he lived for the next 90 years. Ed graduated from Yampa Union High School in 1943. He joined the U.S. Navy after graduation and proudly served his country until he sustained a severe leg injury. Ed owned and operated two businesses, Yampa Transfer Trucking and Farrington Contracting.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
What’s behind the lodging shortage in Craig?
A lodging shortage has taken its toll on at least one event in Craig, which leads to the question: What’s causing the shortage of nightly units?. The Vino & Vintage Festival, which was a ticketed event scheduled to take place from Friday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 9, was canceled due to a lack of lodging. Event organizer and downtown business owner Kirstie McPherson reported that there were more than 15 vendors unable to find nightly lodging for the weekend.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailors football drops second straight
Coming off a loss to a strong Eaton football team, Steamboat Springs fell to another top team at home on Friday, Oct. 7. Despite getting 27 points from the offense, the Sailors were unable to keep up with The Academy, resulting in a 68-27 loss. The defeat evens Steamboat’s record...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat officials remind contractors, homeowners that fall inspection deadline looms￼
With winter approaching, Steamboat Springs Public Works is reminding contractors and homebuilders to plan now for their work during the colder months. According to the city, contractors and homeowners who anticipate needing a temporary certificate of occupancy, certificate of occupancy, or water or sewer service this winter should schedule their projects with enough time to allow for grading, drainage improvements and utility installations to be completed and inspected before Nov. 1.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Cold front brings chance for snow to Steamboat on Tuesday night
Steamboat Springs has a chance to wake up to some snow this week as a cold front moves through Tuesday night, Oct. 11, that could bring at least a dusting to portions of Mt. Werner. Temperatures will drop enough as the storm moves in from the northwest. Whether there will...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tigers volleyball gets momentum back ahead of late league push
After a tough 3-2 loss to Vail Christian, Hayden volleyball bounced back on the road, defeating De Beque 3-2 on Friday, Oct. 7. Down two sets, the Tigers rallied to take three straight, win the match and improve to a 10-6 season record. While 6-3 in league play, Hayden has...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat’s 2023 budget a ‘balancing act’
Each year, Steamboat Springs city officials assign a theme to the annual budget. This year, the theme is “balancing act,” or “yin and yang,” as City Manager Gary Suiter described it during his opening remarks at City Council’s budget retreat on Tuesday, Oct. 4. “We’ve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County sales tax revenues continue to surprise; up 50% since 2019
Routt County’s sales tax revenues have continued to surge higher this year, with the latest end-of-year projections showing the county will have collected about 40% more than anticipated. Sales tax revenues have historically grown at about 5% a year, according to County Finance Director Dan Strnad. But since the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tigers football can’t complete comeback against Vail Christian
Taking to the road for a football game against Vail Christian, Hayden fell just short in a barnburner Friday, Oct. 7. The back-and-forth affair came down to the final minutes with Hayden dropping the game, 36-32. The Tigers are now 3-3 on the season and have another tough test ahead of them when they go up against undefeated West Grand at home on Friday, Oct. 14.
Comments / 0