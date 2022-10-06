Tickets for Steamboat Middle School’s Legally Blonde Jr. available now

Ed was born in Las Animas, Colorado June 18, 1925 and went to be with his Lord October 3, 2022. He moved to Yampa, Colorado with his parents in the early 1930’s where he lived for the next 90 years. Ed graduated from Yampa Union High School in 1943. He joined the U.S. Navy after graduation and proudly served his country until he sustained a severe leg injury. Ed owned and operated two businesses, Yampa Transfer Trucking and Farrington Contracting.

YAMPA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO