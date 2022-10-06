St. Louis well-represented, even outside of Cardinals, in MLB postseason

ST. LOUIS – You might notice some St. Louis representation in more ways than one at Busch Stadium this weekend.

The St. Louis Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies for the three-game Wild Card Series this weekend, and it will mark a homecoming of sorts for one of their opponents. Matt Vierling, a St. Louis native and Christian Brothers College High School graduate, will take on the postseason stage not only for the first time at his hometown grounds, but for the first time in his MLB career.



Vierling has taken on a platoon role within the Phillies outfield this season, hitting .246 with six home runs and 32 RBIs over 117 games this season. Vierling, who can play all three outfield positions and even some infield on occassion, will make Philadelphia’s postseason roster and is expected to start in Game 1 against Cardinals left-handed starting pitcher Jose Quintana.

“It’s exciting. With company back home, it means even more to be in the playoffs,” said Vierling. “Get play a play against these guys, grew up watching these guys. I’m sure there will be some emotions and everything. I think anyone would have coming back home playing in the playoffs against the Cardinals.”

In seven games against the Cardinals in July, Vierling picked up three hits, drove in three runs and even made a few big defensive plays against his hometown team. The Cardinals dropped the season series, 4-3, to the Phillies, who made a managerial change midseason before their postseason appearance.

“You like seeing a group’s ability to overcome adversity and get to this point. The majority of teams in the playoffs have had to do that,” said Cardinals manager Oli Marmol. “We’ve had our ups and downs. They’ve hard their ups and downs. That’s what it’s all about.

Vierling’s homecoming won’t be the only place you see some St. Louis representation come postseason. The following players with St. Louis area roots have a strong chance of making their postseason rosters.

Max Scherzer (NYM)

Josh Fleming (TB)

David Phelps (TOR)

Ryne Stanek (HOU)

Jake Odorizzi (ATL)

Taking it a another step, a few former ex-Cardinals could also represent their teams on the postseason stage.

Randy Arozarena (TB)

Marco Gonzales (SEA)

Matt Carpenter (NYY)

Harrison Bader (NYY)

Aledmys Diaz (HOU)

Marcell Ozuna (ATL)

Nabil Crismat (SD)

The St. Louis Cardinals begin postseason Friday with a best-of-three Wild Card Series against Vierling and the Philadelphia Phillies. The winner will advance to take on the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series next week.

