Crypto Investment Firm Blockwater Technologies Defaults on DeFi Loan

South Korean blockchain investment firm Blockwater Technologies defaulted on a loan from TrueFi, a decentralized lending protocol, TrueFi said in a statement Sunday. According to the statement, TrueFi issued a “notice of default” to Blockwater on Oct. 6 after it failed payment on a $3.4 million loan in Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin.
Footprint and SAMBAZON Partner to Develop Plastic-Free Frozen Açaí Bowls

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Footprint, a global materials science technology company focused on creating a healthier planet, announced today a multi-year agreement to develop sustainable packaging for SAMBAZON, a leading supplier of certified fair trade and organic açaí. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005249/en/ Footprint designs, develops and manufactures sustainable packaging for SAMBAZON’s ready-to-eat açaí bowls with its plant-based fiber technology (Graphic: Business Wire)
