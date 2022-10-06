Apple has been known to take a feature already released, dress it up, give it a snazzy new name, and call it its own creation. Well, Google doesn't want Apple to get away with it any longer so it subtly called out the Cupertino-based tech giant during yesterday's "Made by Google" event. Not that Google called out Apple by name, but it was pretty obvious who the comments were aimed at.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO