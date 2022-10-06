Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Get the largely similar Pixel 6 Pro for just $399 instead of splurging $899 on 7 Pro
The Pixel 7 series is finally official, which means now is a great time to get the Pixel 6 Pro, and right now, you can save nearly 60 percent on Google's 2021 flagship. The Pixel 7 Pro is largely the same as the Pixel 6 Pro, sporting the same design and featuring the same camera resolutions and the same battery capacity.
Phone Arena
Google subtly reminds Apple who the innovator is
Apple has been known to take a feature already released, dress it up, give it a snazzy new name, and call it its own creation. Well, Google doesn't want Apple to get away with it any longer so it subtly called out the Cupertino-based tech giant during yesterday's "Made by Google" event. Not that Google called out Apple by name, but it was pretty obvious who the comments were aimed at.
Phone Arena
TikTok finally provides creators with powerful editing tools, new Photo Mode
TikTok has not only inspired creativity among its users since it launched six years ago, but it also forced other social networks to copy its successful formula. YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other competitors have been trying for years to poach some of TikTok’s loyal customers, but the numbers prove they failed.
Phone Arena
Scary Pixel 6 911 bug is leaving people high and dry
Google's previous generation Pixel phones and bugs go hand in hand but in the company's defense, these were its first phones with a proprietary chip and it has done a reasonably good job of quashing bugs. That said, it's one thing to wait for a fix for, let's say, a flickering display, and another to not being able to get through to emergency services and some Pixel users have reported having experienced the latter.
Phone Arena
Meta detects 400+ Facebook-compromising Android and iOS apps you need to delete 'immediately'
If you have a Facebook account and like to occasionally try out the odd photo-editing app, VPN service, "high-quality" 3D game, or even business tool from Google Play or Apple's App Store without taking a very close look at user ratings and reviews, chances are your social media credentials are compromised, requiring immediate attention.
Phone Arena
In weeks, both Surface Duo models could get Android 12L with a Windows 11-based skin
According to Windows Central, Microsoft is just a few weeks away from releasing an update for both the Surface Duo 1 and Surface Duo 2. The dual-screened devices are expected to receive Android 12L, a special version of the operating system made for large-screened and foldable handsets. Surface Duo 1...
Phone Arena
It's (still) raining great Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series deals at Best Buy and Amazon
It's no secret that Samsung manufactures and sells probably the best Android tablets in the world, and unlike Apple's market-leading iPads, the Galaxy Tab S8 family is more often than not deeply discounted at most major US retailers. All three members of said high-end lineup last dropped to special prices...
Phone Arena
Google's genius tablet move: Making a not-iPad, challenging not-Apple
During the recent Google Pixel 7 event, the company finally shed some light on its upcoming Pixel Tablet, and surprisingly – it's not going to be an iPad competitor at all. Google is being pretty clever with it, aiming for a completely different market, completely different users, and to challenge a very unexpected foe of a company.
Phone Arena
Samsung just had a very bad quarter, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are (partly) to blame
Death, taxes, and Samsung profits. While those three things might seem similarly unavoidable, you can obviously never know when your life will end, how certain taxes may fluctuate from year to year, and when the financial gains of a tech giant like Samsung will start shrinking. After impressively managing to...
Phone Arena
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island pales in comparison to Google's Pixel 7 Pro Dynamic Island: Let's talk marketing
As always, it's been an exciting year in the world of mobile tech, and before you know it – here we are in Techtober! Apple has released its new iPhone 14 Plus just now, following the rest of the iPhone 14 series, and like clockwork, Google recently unveiled the competition – its new Pixel 7 series.
Phone Arena
Trusted insider revises expectations for the iPhone SE 4
Though it's still too early to talk about the iPhone 14 series' market stats, the early consensus is that people are gravitating toward the more expensive Pro models and don't seem all that interested in the standard models. This reflects a failed positioning strategy by Apple, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who had earlier also revealed that the iPhone SE 3 was not performing well. The iPhone SE 4 could be the sweet spot in the lineup, suggests a new rumor.
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
Phone Arena
OnePlus 7 and 7T get their long-overdue Android 12 update, yet bugs remain to be fixed
Among the oldest OnePlus smartphones that have been promised Android 12, the OnePlus 7 and 7T are finally getting the update as we speak. Unfortunately, it looks like either OnePlus is seeding a beta version of the update, or it didn’t bother addressing some of the issues reported by those who tested the previous builds.
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max brings Apple's worst profit margin
Apple didn't raise the price of its iPhone 14 series models, but don't feel bad for its bottom line as the line actually comes with a higher average selling price than the iPhone 13 series, thanks to the iPhone 14 Plus replacing the deprecated mini model. Apple managed to reach...
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Although this year's "Techtober" has kicked off in style with Google's highly anticipated launch of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, we don't really expect a lot more action to take place on the mobile product announcement front by the end of the month. But just because Apple,...
Phone Arena
TSMC reportedly priced Apple's A16 Bionic SoC 2.4 times higher than its predecessor
We all figured that Apple gave the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus leftover chipsets to help differentiate them from the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models. This way more consumers would have the incentive to spring for the pricier handsets with the new chipsets. But new information reported by Nikkei Asia (via Wccftech) would seem to suggest that there was an ever better reason for Apple to recycle the iPhone 13 series' A15 Bionic chip inside this year's non-Pro iPhone 14 models.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 bug activates Crash Detection and calls 911 with the user on a rollercoaster
The iPhone 14 series has had its share of bugs this year, including one that made the iPhone 14 Pro models shake and grind when recording videos on third-party apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram. Eventually, Apple sent out iOS 16.0.2 to fix the problem. One of the strangest bugs we've heard of can be blamed on the iPhone 14 line's new Crash Detection feature which detects when an automobile accident might have occurred and will call for emergency help if it sees that the iPhone user is not responding within 20 seconds after the impact.
Phone Arena
U.S. refurbished iPhone market feels impact from demand for 5G support
Analytic firm Counterpoint Research just released a fascinating report on the refurbished phone market. Care to guess which smartphone brand is the leader in this market? If you said Apple, you're right. Counterpoint notes that top sellers in the U.S. secondary market include phones in the iPhone 8 series, the iPhone 11 series, and the iPhone XR. But the research firm is pointing out that prices of the three aforementioned iPhone models have dropped 22% on average since the release of the iPhone 14 series.
Phone Arena
Amazon has Apple's excellent Beats Solo3 headphones on sale at a huge discount
If you're looking for a solid and affordable new pair of headphones before the holiday shopping frenzy inevitably begins and prefer the on-ear style over the excellent in-ear and over-ear options sold by Target at unprecedented discounts for a limited time, Amazon is currently treating you to a similarly compelling deal.
