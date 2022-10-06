ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

Google subtly reminds Apple who the innovator is

Apple has been known to take a feature already released, dress it up, give it a snazzy new name, and call it its own creation. Well, Google doesn't want Apple to get away with it any longer so it subtly called out the Cupertino-based tech giant during yesterday's "Made by Google" event. Not that Google called out Apple by name, but it was pretty obvious who the comments were aimed at.
Phone Arena

Scary Pixel 6 911 bug is leaving people high and dry

Google's previous generation Pixel phones and bugs go hand in hand but in the company's defense, these were its first phones with a proprietary chip and it has done a reasonably good job of quashing bugs. That said, it's one thing to wait for a fix for, let's say, a flickering display, and another to not being able to get through to emergency services and some Pixel users have reported having experienced the latter.
Phone Arena

Google's genius tablet move: Making a not-iPad, challenging not-Apple

During the recent Google Pixel 7 event, the company finally shed some light on its upcoming Pixel Tablet, and surprisingly – it's not going to be an iPad competitor at all. Google is being pretty clever with it, aiming for a completely different market, completely different users, and to challenge a very unexpected foe of a company.
Phone Arena

Trusted insider revises expectations for the iPhone SE 4

Though it's still too early to talk about the iPhone 14 series' market stats, the early consensus is that people are gravitating toward the more expensive Pro models and don't seem all that interested in the standard models. This reflects a failed positioning strategy by Apple, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who had earlier also revealed that the iPhone SE 3 was not performing well. The iPhone SE 4 could be the sweet spot in the lineup, suggests a new rumor.
Phone Arena

Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets

If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
Phone Arena

The iPhone 14 Pro Max brings Apple's worst profit margin

Apple didn't raise the price of its iPhone 14 series models, but don't feel bad for its bottom line as the line actually comes with a higher average selling price than the iPhone 13 series, thanks to the iPhone 14 Plus replacing the deprecated mini model. Apple managed to reach...
Phone Arena

TSMC reportedly priced Apple's A16 Bionic SoC 2.4 times higher than its predecessor

We all figured that Apple gave the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus leftover chipsets to help differentiate them from the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models. This way more consumers would have the incentive to spring for the pricier handsets with the new chipsets. But new information reported by Nikkei Asia (via Wccftech) would seem to suggest that there was an ever better reason for Apple to recycle the iPhone 13 series' A15 Bionic chip inside this year's non-Pro iPhone 14 models.
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 bug activates Crash Detection and calls 911 with the user on a rollercoaster

The iPhone 14 series has had its share of bugs this year, including one that made the iPhone 14 Pro models shake and grind when recording videos on third-party apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram. Eventually, Apple sent out iOS 16.0.2 to fix the problem. One of the strangest bugs we've heard of can be blamed on the iPhone 14 line's new Crash Detection feature which detects when an automobile accident might have occurred and will call for emergency help if it sees that the iPhone user is not responding within 20 seconds after the impact.
Phone Arena

U.S. refurbished iPhone market feels impact from demand for 5G support

Analytic firm Counterpoint Research just released a fascinating report on the refurbished phone market. Care to guess which smartphone brand is the leader in this market? If you said Apple, you're right. Counterpoint notes that top sellers in the U.S. secondary market include phones in the iPhone 8 series, the iPhone 11 series, and the iPhone XR. But the research firm is pointing out that prices of the three aforementioned iPhone models have dropped 22% on average since the release of the iPhone 14 series.
