The Bossier City Maker's Fair is this Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at the Louisiana Boardwalk from 11 am - 6 pm. If you love handmade art, crafts, food, etc... you'll love the Bossier City Maker's Fair! It's touted as having the largest 'gathering of handmade goods' in the Ark-La-Tex, so if you're thinking of going ahead and knocking out some Christmas shopping in an open-air environment, this is your chance.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO