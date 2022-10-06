Read full article on original website
High school football: Bossier Parish offensive stat leaders through Week 6
NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.
College football: How former Bossier Parish prep standouts fared in Week 6
How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 6. Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The sophomore kicker was 2 for 2 on PATS, 1 for 2 on FG (35 yards) and averaged 50.3 yards on kickoffs in a 19-7 win against Norwich. The Mariners are 4-1.
High school football: High-scoring Benton downs Natchitoches Central
Friday night at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, the Benton Tigers wore maroon shirts with the No. 12 and name Walker on the back during warmups. They did so to honor Robert Walker, a 16-year-old Natchitoches Central player who was killed in a UTV accident on Oct. 2, the day before the Tigers and Chiefs were scheduled to play sub-varsity games.
Southern University Shreveport searches for new chancellor
SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport. The search committee met Monday at SUSLA's Academy of Excellence. The committee is comprised of representatives of the university, alumni, and overall community of Shreveport. Members were appointed by the Southern University System President Dennis J. Shields.
High school football: Bossier falls to Minden
The Bossier Bearkats fell to the Minden Crimson Tide 33-6 in a District 1-4A game Friday night in Minden. Bossier dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in district. Minden improved to 2-4 and 1-2. Minden did all its scoring in the first three quarters. The Tide led 13-0 after the...
Shreveport mayor responds to audit finding improper travel expenses
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he will reimburse the city for all expenses that a legislative audit released Monday shows may have violated travel and procurement policies and procedures.
High school football: Rhodes, defense help Haughton top Byrd
Tyler Rhodes and turnovers both played big roles as the Haughton Buccaneers defeated the Byrd Yellow Jackets 23-14 in a District 1-5A game Friday night at Lee Hedges Stadium. Rhodes rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions in the second half.
Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
Legislative Auditor’s Report on Mayor Perkins Released
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor released their report on Mayor Perkins' decision to change the city's Agent on Record, (AOR) for the city's excess workers' insurance compensation policy did not comply with city policy or the city charter. According to the report:. Although required by the City Charter, the workers’ compensation...
SPD: School zone speed cameras showing positive results
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Speeding in Shreveport school zones has decreased by over 90% in areas where speed enforcement cameras are located, according to Shreveport police. Cameras are located in 20 school zones throughout the city and more are added each week. "We want to remind our citizens to shown caution...
VIDEO: Chaos as gunfire rings out at a Louisiana High School homecoming afterparty, cheerleader wounded
A cheerleader at Huntington High School was struck by gunfire during a rolling shootout last Saturday.
Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft
BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
One Week Left to Vote for Bossier City Water Tower
We know about the amazing paint jobs on Bossier City water towers and now those pieces of art could bring some more positive attention to the city. Bossier City needs votes in the national contest for water towers. Two years ago, the Shed Road tower won the People’s Choice award...
Webster Parish jury finds Ark. man guilty in shooting death of Springhill man
MINDEN, La. -- It took a Webster Parish jury of six men and six women barely an hour to return a guilty verdict in the murder trial of an Arkansas man who killed a Springhill man two years ago. Logan Smith, 23, was charged with the June 19, 2020 shooting...
Public help asked to find missing Bossier Parish woman
BENTON, La. - The Benton Police Department and the Bossier Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman. Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen on Oct. 7 at around 8 a.m., when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton. Way is...
The Bossier City Maker’s Fair is this Saturday, October 15th!
The Bossier City Maker's Fair is this Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at the Louisiana Boardwalk from 11 am - 6 pm. If you love handmade art, crafts, food, etc... you'll love the Bossier City Maker's Fair! It's touted as having the largest 'gathering of handmade goods' in the Ark-La-Tex, so if you're thinking of going ahead and knocking out some Christmas shopping in an open-air environment, this is your chance.
Turn-lane project to impact traffic flow at major Shreveport intersection
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Traffic flow at a major Shreveport intersection will be impacted for months by a $3.1 million highway construction project. Offset left turn lanes similar to those on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway will be installed on Youree Drive (Louisiana Highway 1) at Regal Drive near the Sam’s Club and Target shopping centers, the Louisiana highway department reports.
Shreveport police investigate early-morning stabbing
The stabbing took place around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 72nd Street. The victim was stabbed in the back before the attacker fled the scene. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Police are still seeking the suspect. A former Texas High School employee...
Shooting in Shreveport’s MLK Neighborhood Leaves One Injured
On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 8:00pm Shreveport Police and Fire Department responded to a parking lot at the intersection of MLK and N. Market in reference to a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival SPD located a male, believed to be 20 yrs-old, suffering from a gunshot...
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
