Bossier City, LA

bossierpress.com

High school football: High-scoring Benton downs Natchitoches Central

Friday night at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, the Benton Tigers wore maroon shirts with the No. 12 and name Walker on the back during warmups. They did so to honor Robert Walker, a 16-year-old Natchitoches Central player who was killed in a UTV accident on Oct. 2, the day before the Tigers and Chiefs were scheduled to play sub-varsity games.
BENTON, LA
KTBS

Southern University Shreveport searches for new chancellor

SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport. The search committee met Monday at SUSLA's Academy of Excellence. The committee is comprised of representatives of the university, alumni, and overall community of Shreveport. Members were appointed by the Southern University System President Dennis J. Shields.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
Bossier City, LA
Sports
City
Benton, LA
Bossier City, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Bossier City, LA
bossierpress.com

High school football: Bossier falls to Minden

The Bossier Bearkats fell to the Minden Crimson Tide 33-6 in a District 1-4A game Friday night in Minden. Bossier dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in district. Minden improved to 2-4 and 1-2. Minden did all its scoring in the first three quarters. The Tide led 13-0 after the...
MINDEN, LA
bossierpress.com

High school football: Rhodes, defense help Haughton top Byrd

Tyler Rhodes and turnovers both played big roles as the Haughton Buccaneers defeated the Byrd Yellow Jackets 23-14 in a District 1-5A game Friday night at Lee Hedges Stadium. Rhodes rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions in the second half.
HAUGHTON, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
K945

Legislative Auditor’s Report on Mayor Perkins Released

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor released their report on Mayor Perkins' decision to change the city's Agent on Record, (AOR) for the city's excess workers' insurance compensation policy did not comply with city policy or the city charter. According to the report:. Although required by the City Charter, the workers’ compensation...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

SPD: School zone speed cameras showing positive results

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Speeding in Shreveport school zones has decreased by over 90% in areas where speed enforcement cameras are located, according to Shreveport police. Cameras are located in 20 school zones throughout the city and more are added each week. "We want to remind our citizens to shown caution...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft

BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
K945

One Week Left to Vote for Bossier City Water Tower

We know about the amazing paint jobs on Bossier City water towers and now those pieces of art could bring some more positive attention to the city. Bossier City needs votes in the national contest for water towers. Two years ago, the Shed Road tower won the People’s Choice award...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Public help asked to find missing Bossier Parish woman

BENTON, La. - The Benton Police Department and the Bossier Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman. Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen on Oct. 7 at around 8 a.m., when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton. Way is...
BENTON, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

The Bossier City Maker’s Fair is this Saturday, October 15th!

The Bossier City Maker's Fair is this Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at the Louisiana Boardwalk from 11 am - 6 pm. If you love handmade art, crafts, food, etc... you'll love the Bossier City Maker's Fair! It's touted as having the largest 'gathering of handmade goods' in the Ark-La-Tex, so if you're thinking of going ahead and knocking out some Christmas shopping in an open-air environment, this is your chance.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Turn-lane project to impact traffic flow at major Shreveport intersection

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Traffic flow at a major Shreveport intersection will be impacted for months by a $3.1 million highway construction project. Offset left turn lanes similar to those on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway will be installed on Youree Drive (Louisiana Highway 1) at Regal Drive near the Sam’s Club and Target shopping centers, the Louisiana highway department reports.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Shreveport police investigate early-morning stabbing

The stabbing took place around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 72nd Street. The victim was stabbed in the back before the attacker fled the scene. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Police are still seeking the suspect. A former Texas High School employee...
SHREVEPORT, LA

