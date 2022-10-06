Waterford, East Lyme reach 30-year wastewater agreement

Waterford ― The Representative Town Meeting (RTM) voted unanimously Monday to approve an agreement which allows East Lyme to ship its sewage through town on its way to New London.

The town’s wastewater management systems are already connected. East Lyme had already agreed to the contract.

Waterford’s Director of Utilities Jim Bartelli called the agreement “mutually beneficial” and “extremely fair and equitable” for each town. He described the towns’ working relationship as “excellent.”

East Lyme’s Director of Public Works Joe Bragaw could not be reached for comment.

Waterford First Selectman Rob Brule and East Lyme First Selectman Kevin Seery shared similar sentiments, calling the agreement fair for both parties.

“This was a perfect example of how communities can work together,” Brule said.

“It was a good working relationship too,” Seery said. “we even addressed future items as well.”

The agreement is initially set to last for 20 years. However, the two towns can extend the contract another 10 years if they do so within five years of it’s expiration.

In 2021, the two towns and New London agreed to a “tri-town agreement.” which calls for New London to accepts, treats and discharge the wastewater flow from Waterford and East Lyme.

Bartelli said the two towns started working on the new agreement immediately after they finished the tri-town agreement. He credited the respective staffs for taking initiative in crafting the agreement before sending it to municipal government for approval.

Neither town has a sewer treatment plant which is why their wastewater flows into New London’s Piacenti Water Treatment Facility,

According to the the new bi-town agreement, Waterford will be allocated 30% of the 10 million gallon treatment capacity of New London’s Piacenti Water Treatment Facility while East Lyme will be allotted 15%.

How the agreement works

All of East Lyme’s sewage now passes through the town’s main pump station on the west side of the Niantic River. From there, the water travels in a force main ― a pressurized pipe ― easterly under the river and enters Waterford at a pump station near Captain John’s Sport Fishing dock in Waterford.

Though the force main is technically owned by Waterford, the town’s agreed that East Lyme is financially responsible for the operation and maintenance costs because the pipe only transports East Lyme wastewater.

From there, the water travels to the top of Logger Hill Road. Once the water reaches the top of the hill, at the intersection of Rope Ferry Road and Gallup Lane, the force main meets the gravity main, meaning the water is no longer pressurized and rather gravity moves the water to the main pump station at Evergreen Avenue. This is the demarcation between East Lyme’s force main, which it is responsible for maintaining, and what becomes the shared conveyance system.

Capital improvements as well as operation and maintenance of the shared system falls on the responsibility of both towns and is based on the flow of water from each town. East Lyme has a meter to measure the volume of wastewater flow at the Niantic pump station while Waterford installed meters at Mago Point and the Evergreen pump station.

“When everything is based on flow, its a fair agreement,” Bartelli said. “It keeps everyone conscious of maintaining their system.”

As explained in the agreement, Waterford will oversee the finances associated with improvement, operation and maintenance of the system and bill East Lyme its share of the cost.

“It’s better to have one source for payment,” East Lyme First Selectman Kevin Seery said.

The agreement also allows Waterford to make any emergency repairs as needed and without a prior agreement between the two towns.

The agreement also allows East Lyme to bring in other towns to the agreement in the future, with Waterford’s permission. Seery mentioned Old Lyme may join once its wastewater system is up to date. If East Lyme were to profit from a third community, that revenue would be shared proportionally with Waterford.

