Kansas City police say man shot at landlord following eviction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police were involved in a standoff Thursday in a Kansas City neighborhood as police tried to convince a person to surrender.

Officers responded to a call near W. 98th Street and Ward Parkway around 12:15 p.m. A caller told dispatchers someone fired a gun during a fight.

Officers found the property owner and a process server at the house. The department says the two reported a former tenant, who had been evicted, shot at them through the door.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police called in tactical officers and negotiators to talk to the gunman and try to convince him to surrender peacefully to officers.

Just before 9:30 p.m. officers entered the residence and took the suspect into custody without incident, according to KCPD.

The investigation into the aggravated assault incident is ongoing.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.