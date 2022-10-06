ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police say man shot at landlord following eviction

By Brian Dulle, Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IGp8e_0iP0zOni00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police were involved in a standoff Thursday in a Kansas City neighborhood as police tried to convince a person to surrender.

Officers responded to a call near W. 98th Street and Ward Parkway around 12:15 p.m. A caller told dispatchers someone fired a gun during a fight.

Officers found the property owner and a process server at the house. The department says the two reported a former tenant, who had been evicted, shot at them through the door.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police called in tactical officers and negotiators to talk to the gunman and try to convince him to surrender peacefully to officers.

Just before 9:30 p.m. officers entered the residence and took the suspect into custody without incident, according to KCPD.

The investigation into the aggravated assault incident is ongoing.

Comments / 2

Mike D
4d ago

That's good news he wont be homeless the county jail will give him a warm room this winter

