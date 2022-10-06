Read full article on original website
Iowa GOP chair blasts potential GOP presidential candidate Liz Cheney
(Radio Iowa) -Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent G-O-P critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in an August Primary, was the keynote speaker at a Polk County G-O-P fundraiser. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann, the evening’s emcee, called Cheney a poor loser.
Jury awards $1 million to fired state worker who’s GOP nominee for state auditor
(Radio Iowa) – A jury has awarded the Republican candidate for state auditor a million dollars in his wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa. Todd Halbur was hired to be the comptroller of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division in 2015 and fired in mid-2018. Under Iowa’s liquor control system, the state acts as the wholesaler for Iowa businesses that buy liquor to sell to customers. Halbur says he was demoted, then fired for being a whistleblower about prices on some products that were higher than allowed by law. Halibur’s supervisors say pricing changes were made after Halbur raised the issue and he was fired for other reasons.
Axne and Nunn air differences over wind farms, carbon pipelines
(Radio Iowa) – Both candidates in Iowa’s new third congressional district say they support boosting U.S. energy production, but aired their differences over wind turbines and carbon pipelines. Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, says it’s time to look at other ways to reduce carbon emissions. She says the pipelines would make an insignificant dent in carbon output. “These private investors, they seem to be getting all of the money and our farmers and other landowners are going to be at the short end of the stick,” Axne says. “I don’t think this is a good use of eminent domain because it doesn’t do enough for the public.” Zach Nunn of Bondurant is the Republican running against Axne. He says carbon sequestration is a great way to help farmers and Iowa’s ethanol industry, but he did criticize the three companies that have unveiled carbon pipeline routes through Iowa.
(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified
Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
1 person died, 2 others were injured in a Dallas County crash, Monday
(Granger, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday morning in Granger. The Patrol reports a 2010 International semi tractor-trailer and a 1991 Oldsmobile car collided at around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 at the intersection with Broadway Street. The accident happened...
Fall Colors Starting to Pop!
(Des Moines, Iowa) – Enjoy Iowa’s beautiful weather and fall colors this weekend. Fall colors appear more vibrant this year, possibly due to the recent crisp weather. Cottonwood, hackberry, elm, basswood and walnut are turning yellow in northeast Iowa. The hillsides have splashes of color mostly from sugar maples. Yellows and oranges mixed with green dot the landscape in north central and northwest Iowa. Cottonwoods are vibrant. Silver maples are just starting to lighten in color.
2 fatalities in eastern Iowa collision, Saturday afternoon
(Benton County, Iowa) – Two people died Saturday afternoon during a collision in eastern Iowa between a UTV and a pickup truck. The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2013 Polaris Ranger UTV and a 2001 Dodge RAM 1500 pickup, were both traveling eastbound 68th Avenue, southeast of Vinton. When the pickup, driven by 74-year-old Francis R. Baldus, of Jewell, went to pass the UTV, the operator of the Utility Terrain Vehicle made a left turn, in front of the pickup.
New look, improved user experience coming to EducateIowa.gov
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Education reports they are in the process of updating and modernizing their website, EducateIowa.gov, to improve the digital experience and better serve the more than 2 million individuals who visit the website annually. The new website, which will launch on Wednesday,...
Don’t rake those leaves, mulch ’em instead
(Radio Iowa) – Some Iowa trees that were stressed by the drought are already starting to drop their leaves, but soon, homeowners across the state will be delving into the chore of leaf raking. Adam Thoms, a horticulture professor at Iowa State University and a turfgrass extension specialist, says there may be a better alternative to raking that doesn’t require you to buy those leaf recycling bags some Iowa cities require. “The only thing is, as the leaves start to fall, you might want to consider mulching those leaves if they get really deep in the yard because they can smother out the grass,” Thoms says. “So, just run your mower over those to mulch those up and that’ll help.”
Adair County Sheriff’s report, 10/10/22
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. There were two separate arrests on Oct. 4th:. 30-year-old Alyssa Marie Krzycki, of Orient, was arrested by an Adair County Deputy, for Domestic Abuse Assault by impeding air/blood flow, after she allegedly choked her male victim while he was having a panic attack. He told the Deputy Krzycki left him barely able to breath, and gasping for air. He mentioned also, that she had stabbed the man in the stomach, but the Deputy did not see any evidence of a wound or injuries to his neck.
IEDA Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Program set to accept applications November 1, 2022
December 10, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – Today, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced that the Butchery Innovation and Revitalization program is open and will accept applications November 1 through December 21, 2022. The program, created during the 2021 legislative session to strengthen Iowa’s food supply chain and support rural development, was so successful legislators renewed it during the 2022 session. Grants of up to $100,000 will be awarded to eligible businesses, with a total of $1,000,000 available through the program in the current fiscal year.
2 non-injury accidents in Union County on Friday
(Creston, Iowa) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office & Creston Police reports two separate, non-injury accidents occurred Friday. The first happened at around 7:10-a.m., on U-S Highway 34. Authorities say a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 27-year-old Robin Mae Johnson, of Leon, was traveling westbound, when a deer came out of a ditch and into the path of the vehicle. Johnson was unable to avoid the deer. Her car struck the animal, causing damage to the left front side of the car and its windshield. The damage was estimated at $2,000.
Area firefighters respond to 2 incidents, Sunday
(Area News) Firefighters from Anita, Wiota and Adair responded to a combine fire southeast of Anita, Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported at around 4:40-p.m. It took place near intersection 765th Street and Glendale Road. According to report, when firefighters arrived, the combine was fully engulfed in flames. The operator...
