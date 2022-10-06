Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
Which Pixel phone should you buy in 2022?
Google entered the smartphone race back in 2016, and since then, the company has been announcing two high-end Pixel devices, and a mid-ranger Pixel A-series smartphone annually. We recently went down memory lane, and took a closer look at the evolution and history of the Google Pixel smartphones. We also have excellent lists for choosing the best Samsung phones, and even the best iPhones from Apple.
pocketnow.com
Best Cases for the Google Pixel 7
Google finally unveiled the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro devices at the Made By Google Fall event on October 6. The new Pixel 7 is powered by the latest Google Tensor G2 chipset, and comes with new and improved camera sensors, a slightly tweaked design with new color combinations, and enhanced displays. In this article, we collected some of our favorite and the best Google Pixel 7 cases we could find on Amazon from our trusted partners, and case makers. We included some of the best Pixel 7 cases from SUPCASE, i-Blason, UAG, Spigen, Otterbox, and more.
pocketnow.com
Early Prime Day deals will get you up to 30 percent savings on Mobvoi’s TicWatch models
We are getting ready for Amazon’s second Prime Day event, that’s guaranteed to arrive with tons of fantastic offers on some of the hottest products in the market. However, you don’t need to wait for Prime Day or even be a Prime member to take advantage of the latest deals available on Mobvoi’s TicWatch models, where you will find the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smartwatch and other great options with huge savings.
ETOnline.com
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tablet Deals: Save Up to 50% on iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and More
Thanks to technology, the world has never been more at our fingertips. That's even more true with the help of convenient, lightweight tablets that can be taken anywhere. But since technology is ever-changing, devices become outdated over the years, lagging and stalling when you need them the most. If this scenario sounds all too familiar, it's likely time to upgrade your equipment and there's never been a better time to save than with early Black Friday deals from Amazon's Prime's Early Access Sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Target Deal Days Begins October 6 – Here Are the Deals You Can Grab Now
The holiday shopping season seems to begin sooner each year. Early birds looking to get a jump on December gift-giving can save on everything from electronics to toys. And if you're decorating your...
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Score Deals on Smart TVs, Apple Watches and More During Limited-Time Walmart Sale in October
Walmart is preparing for the holiday season with an early sale. The company announced its October savings event "Rollbacks and More," featuring a selection of deals, starting Monday, Oct. 10 at 5 a.m....
laptopmag.com
Walmart Rollbacks and More sale — best early holiday deals
Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale offers holiday deals from Oct. 11-13. Retailers are dropping holiday deals early this year with fall savings on electronics. Now is a great time to snag steep discounts on laptops, tablets, monitors, gaming and more. Whether you want to avoid the holiday rush or just refresh your gadgets for the fall, Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale deals will ease the strain on your wallet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Speed up your home's Wi-Fi — this mesh router just hit an all-time low for Prime Day
Is the router you got from your cable company not cutting it anymore? If it’s slow, laggy and doesn’t cover every room — especially if you live in a two-story house — we've got your salvation. There’s a way to get a fast internet connection everywhere in your home without being forced to huddle in one room. And it's more affordable than ever. Enter the Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router, a compact wireless wonder that gets the job done as seamlessly as possible. Ahead of next week's Prime Early Access Sale, it's now $75, down from $89. That’s the all-time lowest price for this popular gizmo.
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 Plus finally goes on sale
A month after its announcement, the iPhone 14 Plus finally goes on sale in over 30 markets today. The ‘Plus’ model is the newest addition to Apple’s iPhone lineup. With a starting price tag of $899, the iPhone 14 Plus is $100 more expensive than the iPhone 14. But for that additional money, you get a bigger 6.7-inch display and longer battery life.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 iPad Pro models, Sony Xperia 5 III, smart TVs, and more
Rumors suggest that Apple is working on delivering an iPad Pro refresh, which could explain why the current M1 version of the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are constantly on sale, with some options even receiving insane price cuts. First, we have the 11-inch iPad Pro, selling for as low as $639 if you get yours in Silver. But you can also get the 256GB storage model for just $829 after scoring an 8 percent discount. Earlier today, we saw the same model in Space Gray selling for $723, but that deal was gone as soon as it arrived. So, if you're really interested in picking up one of these bad boys, I suggest you keep an eye out for these lightning deals.
The best Verizon deals on phones and plans: October 2022
Whether you're trading in an old device or adding a new line, you can save loads of money with the Verizon phone deals found in this guide.
CNET
With iOS 16, Here's How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone
It might seem surprising, but if you ever wanted to recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to hope you had a backup with that specific text message and then restore your iPhone. It's an arduous process for what should be a...
laptopmag.com
Target Deal Days sale: Shop 3 days of Black Friday deals
Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.
How to make your Apple Watch battery last longer
Like its predecessor, the Apple Watch 8 reportedly offers around 18 hours between charges, which means that if you’re a power user, you might have find an outlet before the day is out. The newly released Apple Watch Ultra does twice as good, with 36-hour battery life, according to...
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
CNET
Black Friday Savings Are Here Already With Early Deals at Target
We're still over a month away from Black Friday, but retailers are wasting no time rolling out the savings. Amazon will be kicking off its holiday shopping season next week with its Prime Early Access Sale, but it looks like Target has beaten the online retailer to the punch this year with its own selection early of deals. Right now, you can shop a selection of early Black Friday savings on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys and games, and much more, and Target will be adding new deals every week as we get closer to Black Friday.
Amazon Prime Day 2: Sneak preview of deals ahead of Early Access Sale
The second Amazon Prime Day of 2022 is very nearly upon us – the retailer’s 48-hour sale event is taking place tomorrow (Tuesday 11 October) and Wednesday (12 October). The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – marks the first time Amazon has hosted two of its Prime Day sales in one year. Owing to the date’s proximity to Christmas, it offers the perfect time to kickstart your shopping. For the uninitiated, the sale started in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary and has quickly become one of the biggest, and best,...
pocketnow.com
MediaTek launches Dimensity 1080 to take on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
MediaTek today announced the latest Dimensity 1080 chipset. With features such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, LPDDR5 RAM, a nice performance bump, and significantly upgraded camera features over its predecessor, the Dimensity 920, the chipset is ready to challenge Qualcomm's midrange offering, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. Here's everything you need to know about the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.
Comments / 0