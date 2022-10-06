Read full article on original website
Experts urge caution for Chattanooga as dry spell sparks concerns over fires
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A massive Gatlinburg fire has killed one and left multiple businesses completely damaged. Now, Chattanooga and eastern parts of Tennessee are experiencing a dry spell and experts are urging caution about the increased potential for fires. Sunday morning a Gatlinburg business block was struck by...
Regenerative medicine rebuilds the body with Chattanooga Wellness
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how regenerative medicine rebuilds the body. Instead of replacing a joint, consider rebuilding the joint with regenerative medicine at Chattanooga Wellness. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Fire leaves East Ridge home with thousands of dollars in damages
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A fire left an East Ridge family's home with thousands of dollars in damages Tuesday morning. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to 1314 Sewanee Drive at 6:13 a.m. Upon arrival, officials say smoke was coming from the residence.
New exit ramp prompts traffic shift in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced a traffic a shift in Hamilton County. As part of the I-24 Interchange Improvements project at Broad and Market Streets in Hamilton County, a new traffic pattern will be implemented at Exit 178 on I-24 East. As part of this...
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
100th anniversary of fire prevention week
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week marks the 100th anniversary of fire prevention week, and Chattanooga Fire Department says this year's theme is critical. Officials advising all families to have a home escape plan in case of a fire, and to practice that plan regularly. CFD also emphasizing the importance...
Brush fire contained on Apison Pike Sunday night
Apison, Tenn. — The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire Sunday evening. It happened in the 10900 block of Apison Pike, between Sandy Trail & McDonald Rd. just after 5 p.m. No structures are in danger. Crews were able to get the fire under control within...
Walker County broadband internet expansion easing digital restraints for rural community
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Walker County, Georgia has many locations without internet service which is hurting schools, homes, and businesses. But now, the county is expanding broadband internet throughout the areas that need it. "We have some areas in the county don't even have internet access or areas that...
Student, official say Mayor Kelly's initiative to stop crime a positive influence on youth
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County students are on Fall Break starting Monday, and while kids are out of school, the city of Chattanooga is doing what they can to keep the students and the community safe. An initiative started by Mayor Tim Kelly to stop crime is showing...
Hit & run: Bicyclist struck near UTC campus in Chattanooga Sunday; Driver sought
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A motorist struck a bicyclist near the UTC campus in Chattanooga Sunday night, and police have not located a suspect. A Chattanooga Police spokeswoman says the incident happened late Sunday at the 500 block of McCallie Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to a nearby...
Ketner's Mill Fair
WHITWELL, Tenn — Ketner's Mill Country Arts & Crafts Fair is two days packed with unique arts & crafts, delicious southern-style foods, live music, and activities for the whole family. Step back in time to see the old mill churn out freshly ground cornmeal, and pet farm animals, and...
2 campers hurt after gas leak leads to fire in Murray County Monday morning
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — Two campers were rushed to the hospital after a fire connected to a portable propane gas stove caught fire, according to Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport. Sheriff Davenport says the incident happened Monday morning on Highway 411. The two campers apparently weren't aware that there...
Good Samaritan carries neighbor with broken leg, hip to safety; still helping months later
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It took three trips to the emergency room to figure out what was putting Dona Cox in a whirlwind of pain. "So, I finally called an ambulance and they took me to the ER again and the doctor said he was sorry that they had missed it all this time. My hip was actually shattered and my leg was broke and he was taking me to surgery," said Cox.
Girls Inc. of Chattanooga: Unbossed & Unbought nominations for 2023
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Taylor Hixson of Girls Inc. of Chattanooga stops by The Daily Refresh to tell us all about the annual UnBought and UnBossed mentoring experience. Girls Inc. of Chattanooga is looking for a few great women to serve as mentors for its annual UnBought and UnBossed mentoring experience. Mentors will be selected by Girls Inc. of Chattanooga girls participating in the SHE: She Can, She Will program and honored at Girls Inc. of Chattanooga's annual UnBought and UnBossed Luncheon.
Man charged with shooting brother in Chattanooga, dumping him at local hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man faces charges in Chattanooga after police say he shot his brother. The incident happened in early September. Police were only able to make an arrest after the victim became conscious to tell investigators what happened. A police report we obtained says just after midnight...
A busy fall for Chattanooga's Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — For the people behind The Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center this is a busy time of year. "We turn out world class programs, exhibits, content, you name it," Heritage Center Director of Operations, Steven Thomas said. Thomas literally works hands-on with pretty...
McMahan Law Firm: 1 in 5 drivers do not have car insurance
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer from McMahan Law Firm talks about how 1 in 5 drivers do not have car insurance. Jay Kennamer talks about the importance of motor vehicle insurance. Car insurance can save you staggering losses in medical expenses and loss of earnings.
Minor ejected from motorcycle in incident in Whitfield County Monday, GSP says
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A minor was ejected from a motorcycle in an accidental incident in Whitfield County Monday, Georgia State Patrol says. GSP says the driver accelerated on a gravel driveway, causing the motorcycle to rotate and the minor to be ejected. The driver was taken to Erlanger...
Celebration of life, candlelight vigil held for Chattanooga drag pioneer Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Sunday night, friends and family gathered at Ross's Landing to honor the life of a pivotal member of the Drag Community in Chattanooga. Fannie Mae Charles, also known as Mama Charles, was found dead of a heart attack in a vehicle on Thursday, October 6th according to her friends.
New student loan forgiveness programs at Consumer Credit Counseling
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — LaTricia Schobert talks about the new student loan forgiveness programs at Consumer Credit Counseling. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
