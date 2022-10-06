ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Regenerative medicine rebuilds the body with Chattanooga Wellness

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how regenerative medicine rebuilds the body. Instead of replacing a joint, consider rebuilding the joint with regenerative medicine at Chattanooga Wellness. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Fire leaves East Ridge home with thousands of dollars in damages

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A fire left an East Ridge family's home with thousands of dollars in damages Tuesday morning. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to 1314 Sewanee Drive at 6:13 a.m. Upon arrival, officials say smoke was coming from the residence.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

New exit ramp prompts traffic shift in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced a traffic a shift in Hamilton County. As part of the I-24 Interchange Improvements project at Broad and Market Streets in Hamilton County, a new traffic pattern will be implemented at Exit 178 on I-24 East. As part of this...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

100th anniversary of fire prevention week

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week marks the 100th anniversary of fire prevention week, and Chattanooga Fire Department says this year's theme is critical. Officials advising all families to have a home escape plan in case of a fire, and to practice that plan regularly. CFD also emphasizing the importance...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Brush fire contained on Apison Pike Sunday night

Apison, Tenn. — The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire Sunday evening. It happened in the 10900 block of Apison Pike, between Sandy Trail & McDonald Rd. just after 5 p.m. No structures are in danger. Crews were able to get the fire under control within...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVC

Ketner's Mill Fair

WHITWELL, Tenn — Ketner's Mill Country Arts & Crafts Fair is two days packed with unique arts & crafts, delicious southern-style foods, live music, and activities for the whole family. Step back in time to see the old mill churn out freshly ground cornmeal, and pet farm animals, and...
WHITWELL, TN
WTVC

Girls Inc. of Chattanooga: Unbossed & Unbought nominations for 2023

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Taylor Hixson of Girls Inc. of Chattanooga stops by The Daily Refresh to tell us all about the annual UnBought and UnBossed mentoring experience. Girls Inc. of Chattanooga is looking for a few great women to serve as mentors for its annual UnBought and UnBossed mentoring experience. Mentors will be selected by Girls Inc. of Chattanooga girls participating in the SHE: She Can, She Will program and honored at Girls Inc. of Chattanooga's annual UnBought and UnBossed Luncheon.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

McMahan Law Firm: 1 in 5 drivers do not have car insurance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer from McMahan Law Firm talks about how 1 in 5 drivers do not have car insurance. Jay Kennamer talks about the importance of motor vehicle insurance. Car insurance can save you staggering losses in medical expenses and loss of earnings.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

