WGNtv.com
Western suburb no. 1 for mental wellness in the U.S.
Today is World Mental Health Day and a new study has named one western suburb as having the optimal environment for mental well-being. Researchers at LawnStarter compared more than 190 U.S. cities and ranked Naperville at the top of its 2022’s Best Cities for Mental Wellness. Cities were scored...
WGNtv.com
The growing representation of Latinas in politics
Latinas are exploring the world of politics more than ever before. The field traditionally dominated by men has seen a shift over the last few years. In Illinois – there are now six Latinas in the House and four in the Senate. Chicago is also seeing its share of...
WGNtv.com
Remembering Judy Tenuta’s 2005 visit to WGN Morning News
Friend of WGN Morning News and Oak Park’s very own Judy Tenuta passed away recently. Tenuta was a frequent guest on the morning show, to the point that we had to come up with a different way to feature her unique brand of comedy. In 2005, she joined Ana...
