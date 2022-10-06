Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Meet the boxer helping kids through boxing
Houston – David Martinez, owner and head coach of Martinez Boxing, teaches both kids and adults the art of boxing. During the pandemic, Martinez had to close his gym, but now it’s back at a new downtown location. Martinez has trained professional fighters, amateurs, and kids for the...
Click2Houston.com
MONDAY HUDDLE: Performance by Quinn Ewers against Oklahoma brings ultimate ‘What if?’ for Texas fans
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. The questions of “What if?” or “What might have been?” are probably being asked loud and clear by Texas fans following a 49-0 rout of Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.
Click2Houston.com
Courtney, Derrick – who’s that behind you?
Houston – It’s the Halloween season, and we’re sending Lauren Kelly to all the creepy haunts. For this week, she went down to the Mayfield Manor and met up with some creepy, scary characters in Galveston. And – we had someone from the manor pay a special visit to Courtney and Derrick. Who could it be? See the surprise visit and a look inside the manor in the clip above.
Click2Houston.com
Join the fight to end cancer in Houston
HOUSTON – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in Texas, with more than 21,000 women in Texas being diagnosed this year. One local survivor has teamed up with the Houston chapter to help raise awareness and...
Click2Houston.com
Actress returns to Houston to star in new film
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston born actress just returned home to star in a brand new film. It’s a gritty coming of age story shot right here in Houston. Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 we’ll chat with Juliana Destefano.
Click2Houston.com
Behind the scenes: Texas Renaissance Festival
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team is live from the Texas Renaissance Festival!. We’ll go behind the scenes to see how the costumes are made, meet the jousting crew, try the food, and of course we’ll do a little shopping!. That’s Friday at 1:00 p.m....
Click2Houston.com
Perfect Astros forecast Tuesday
Tuesday will be another fantastic forecast with perfect weather for baseball! The Astros are playing the Mariners at Minute Maid and first pitch is at 2:37PM. Conditions will be wonderful with sunshine and temperatures in the upper-80s. Wednesday/Thursday forecast:. A cool front moves through southeast Texas Wednesday night. Rain chances...
Click2Houston.com
It’s FORE the kids!
On Tuesday I’ll be leading the way for 36 teams of golfers to tee it up for Legacy Community Health as we raise the most money ever in our 12 years of the Frank Billingsley Golf Classic! We’ll be teeing it up at the Golf Club of Houston bright and early.
Click2Houston.com
Hungry? 8 new food items, including fried pickle nachos, to debut at Minute Maid Park during Astros postseason games
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and Aramark announced Monday eight new additions to their postseason menu ahead of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid park Tuesday. Fans can look forward to new items such as a Banh Mi sandwich to macaroni and cheese named after a certain...
Click2Houston.com
How to Paint a Giant Mural in Downtown Houston
HOUSTON – What does it take to get a giant mural onto the side of a building? We went Downtown to find out more from international Artist, Case Maclaim. Maclaim is one of nine artist who are painting a series of giant murals on buildings, turning downtown Houston into one huge open air art gallery.
Click2Houston.com
Texas bans many proven tools for helping drug users. Advocates are handing them out anyway.
HOUSTON — Thirty minutes before a punk show this summer, Claudia Dambra set up a table and taped to it a tablecloth she had hand-painted with broad, white brushstrokes. The banner read, “PUNK NOT DEATH.”. As people flooded into the Houston music venue, Dambra stacked on top of...
Click2Houston.com
Tango, funk and family-friendly films on the docket at Miller Outdoor Theatre in November; SEE FULL LIST
HOUSTON – Miller Outdoor Theatre announced its performance schedule for November. The free events in Hermann Park are listed below. Miller Outdoor Theatre is funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance. What you need to know before you go:. Information below provided by...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Milo, your next top model!
7-month-old Milo is a young, happy puppy with an energetic attitude – a vibrant personality that goes perfectly with his speckled coat!. A black-and-white wonder, Milo loves modeling costumes and won’t chew on his clothes. He is always in the mood for a good adventure and is very curious, putting his nose to work to test out his keen sense of smell. He will need to be trained but he’s already learning how to sit!
Click2Houston.com
The Evidence Room: The cases that changed the people of Houston
Thousands of boxes live in the Harris County criminal exhibits archive. But each boxes contains the story of innocent people, violent criminals and how their lives were forever altered. Check out the graphic below to look at who is being profiled in Season One of The Evidence Room. We will...
Click2Houston.com
Montrose porch pirate hits newlyweds, steals irreplaceable wedding keepsakes
MONTROSE – A newly married Montrose couple has never been targeted by a package thief until irreplaceable items from their wedding of a lifetime were stolen from their driveway. Maximiliano and Katie Degwitz married in Sedona, Arizona on Sept. 30. “Our dream wedding. Beautiful place,” Maximiliano said. As...
Click2Houston.com
‘Own up to what you did’: Police searching for driver who hit pedicab in downtown Houston, injuring 3 people
HOUSTON – Houston police are still searching for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Houston on Sunday, Sept. 27. “Own up to what you did,” Gloria Fuentes said. “You know you hit a whole bike with three people on it.”. A fun...
Click2Houston.com
Stevie Nicks postpones Oct. 9 concert at The Woodlands due to ‘non-COVID respiratory issue’
HOUSTON – Rock ‘n Roll Hall-of-Famer Stevie Nicks announced Friday night that her stop at The Woodlands’ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion has been postponed due to a ‘non-COVID respiratory issue, according to concert officials. The legendary rocker, known for “Wild Heart,” is currently following doctor’s orders...
Click2Houston.com
Click2Win: Galveston Haunted Tour Sweepstakes
HOUSTON – Calling all ghosts, ghouls and goblins! We have your chance to experience one of the spookiest attractions on the island sure to get you in the Halloween spirit. 10 lucky winners will be selected to win 4 tickets to the haunted attraction of their choice. Choose between the Haunted Mayfield Manor or the Haunted Baywatch Bus Tour.
Click2Houston.com
Woman in her 70s fatally struck by driver in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman in her 70s is dead after she was struck by a pickup truck in southwest Houston Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened in the 6700 block of Boone Road around 9:28 p.m. According to investigators, an elderly woman in her 70′s...
Click2Houston.com
Small child found wandering streets alone in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a small child was found walking the streets alone in southwest Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. The child was reportedly found in the 11700 block of Beechnut Street around 2:45 a.m. According to HPD, the child was transported...
