Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Meet the boxer helping kids through boxing

Houston – David Martinez, owner and head coach of Martinez Boxing, teaches both kids and adults the art of boxing. During the pandemic, Martinez had to close his gym, but now it’s back at a new downtown location. Martinez has trained professional fighters, amateurs, and kids for the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

MONDAY HUDDLE: Performance by Quinn Ewers against Oklahoma brings ultimate ‘What if?’ for Texas fans

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. The questions of “What if?” or “What might have been?” are probably being asked loud and clear by Texas fans following a 49-0 rout of Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.
AUSTIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Courtney, Derrick – who’s that behind you?

Houston – It’s the Halloween season, and we’re sending Lauren Kelly to all the creepy haunts. For this week, she went down to the Mayfield Manor and met up with some creepy, scary characters in Galveston. And – we had someone from the manor pay a special visit to Courtney and Derrick. Who could it be? See the surprise visit and a look inside the manor in the clip above.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Join the fight to end cancer in Houston

HOUSTON – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in Texas, with more than 21,000 women in Texas being diagnosed this year. One local survivor has teamed up with the Houston chapter to help raise awareness and...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Actress returns to Houston to star in new film

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston born actress just returned home to star in a brand new film. It’s a gritty coming of age story shot right here in Houston. Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 we’ll chat with Juliana Destefano.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Behind the scenes: Texas Renaissance Festival

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team is live from the Texas Renaissance Festival!. We’ll go behind the scenes to see how the costumes are made, meet the jousting crew, try the food, and of course we’ll do a little shopping!. That’s Friday at 1:00 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Perfect Astros forecast Tuesday

Tuesday will be another fantastic forecast with perfect weather for baseball! The Astros are playing the Mariners at Minute Maid and first pitch is at 2:37PM. Conditions will be wonderful with sunshine and temperatures in the upper-80s. Wednesday/Thursday forecast:. A cool front moves through southeast Texas Wednesday night. Rain chances...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

It’s FORE the kids!

On Tuesday I’ll be leading the way for 36 teams of golfers to tee it up for Legacy Community Health as we raise the most money ever in our 12 years of the Frank Billingsley Golf Classic! We’ll be teeing it up at the Golf Club of Houston bright and early.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

How to Paint a Giant Mural in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON – What does it take to get a giant mural onto the side of a building? We went Downtown to find out more from international Artist, Case Maclaim. Maclaim is one of nine artist who are painting a series of giant murals on buildings, turning downtown Houston into one huge open air art gallery.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Milo, your next top model!

7-month-old Milo is a young, happy puppy with an energetic attitude – a vibrant personality that goes perfectly with his speckled coat!. A black-and-white wonder, Milo loves modeling costumes and won’t chew on his clothes. He is always in the mood for a good adventure and is very curious, putting his nose to work to test out his keen sense of smell. He will need to be trained but he’s already learning how to sit!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

The Evidence Room: The cases that changed the people of Houston

Thousands of boxes live in the Harris County criminal exhibits archive. But each boxes contains the story of innocent people, violent criminals and how their lives were forever altered. Check out the graphic below to look at who is being profiled in Season One of The Evidence Room. We will...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Montrose porch pirate hits newlyweds, steals irreplaceable wedding keepsakes

MONTROSE – A newly married Montrose couple has never been targeted by a package thief until irreplaceable items from their wedding of a lifetime were stolen from their driveway. Maximiliano and Katie Degwitz married in Sedona, Arizona on Sept. 30. “Our dream wedding. Beautiful place,” Maximiliano said. As...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Click2Win: Galveston Haunted Tour Sweepstakes

HOUSTON – Calling all ghosts, ghouls and goblins! We have your chance to experience one of the spookiest attractions on the island sure to get you in the Halloween spirit. 10 lucky winners will be selected to win 4 tickets to the haunted attraction of their choice. Choose between the Haunted Mayfield Manor or the Haunted Baywatch Bus Tour.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Small child found wandering streets alone in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a small child was found walking the streets alone in southwest Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. The child was reportedly found in the 11700 block of Beechnut Street around 2:45 a.m. According to HPD, the child was transported...
HOUSTON, TX

