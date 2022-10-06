Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
Related
Grand Valley Marine closing 28th Street location, holding auction
Grand Valley Sport & Marine has announced that after nearly 60 years in business, it is closing its original store on 28th Street.
Wondering What’s Going On in Downtown Otsego? New Business Celebrates Grand Opening
As I pass through downtown Otsego on my daily commute I'm often comforted by the local businesses that have been there since I was a kid: Judy's Restaurant, Ace Hardware, and Amish Oak Treasures and More, for example. However, making the daily trek from my hometown of Allegan to the...
WOOD
Make Ebels General Store your fall destination
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
Plans scrapped for 24-story tower in Grand Rapids
A developer is ditching plans to bring a 24-story tower containing apartments, office space and parking to “The Wedge” in downtown Grand Rapids.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vegans Beware! These Are The 4 Best Steakhouses In Grand Rapids
If you like big, juicy, hunks of meat like Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation then this article is going to make you very happy. However, if you think meat is murder and can't bear the thought of eating a poor innocent animal then you might want to stop reading now.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Market hung up on call centers
Call centers — with their massive, open spaces and room for hundreds of employees — are a thing of the past. While companies across the country are working to figure out the new normal of in-office arrangements, call centers are a dying real estate segment. In recent discussions...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan gas prices soar above national average
(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
63-Year-Old Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
The Grand Rapids Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. According to the police, the victim was hit by a vehicle when he [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
muskegonchannel.com
Test Drive at Betten Baker of Muskegon - Andrew Stewart - GMC AT4HD
Jump in! Power and luxury are being displayed in full force this week as Andrew Stewart and I jump in the cab of this INCREDIBLE powerhouse of a vehicle. We're taking you for a ride in the GMC AT4HD with a tried and true Duramax 6.6 Liter Diesel in it and going to show you all the bells and whistles in this truck where performance meets power, comfort and durability. Possibly 300K mile durability! It's a tremendously incredible vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RIP: Grand Traverse Pie Co. in Kentwood Officially Closing After Crash
All good things come to an end. And sometimes that end is caused by a car crashing through the front windows of your business. That's the story of what happened earlier this year in April when a car crashed through the front of the Grand Traverse Pie Company location in Kentwood on 28th Street in Grand Rapids.
24 dogs arrive in West Michigan after being rescued from Hurricane Ian
A plane carrying pets rescued from hurricane-damaged areas landed in West Michigan Sunday afternoon.
Is Olga’s Kitchen Closing their Woodland Mall Location?
-- CLICK! -- Without even trying to answer my question, they just hung up on me!. Since that time I've continue to see more posts that the rumor may be true. I posted the question on Facebook to find out if anyone had a definite answer to the rumors. On Friday morning, I received a comment from Shirley. She said received the following email from Erin from Olga's Support Team...
wkzo.com
Former Knight’s Inn Motel now an affordable housing complex
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After more than a year of efforts the former Knight’s Inn Motel on Westnedge Avenue has been remodeled into 60 permanent and affordable housing units. It’s been renamed The Lodge, and Lift Foundation President Carole McNees says the one and two person units...
Officers put out garage fire in Kalamazoo
By the time Kalamazoo Public Safety officers arrived on scene, the fire had already spread to a neighboring garage.
lostinmichigan.net
Howard City House
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. I was roaming the back roads near Howard City when I came across this old farm house being taken over by nature. I am not sure what its story is but I imagine at one time there was a family that lived in it and it holds many memories. As usual I only take pics from the road and these old houses mesmerize me.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
Specialty Pizza Joint Opens in Former East Grand Rapids Restaurant
A former East Grand Rapids restaurant has gotten new life as a pizzeria!. Pera Pizza Opens at Site of Former Rose's Express in East Grand Rapids. There's a new spot to grab a slice in East Grand Rapids!. Pera Pizza has opened at 2224 Wealthy St. SE, where Rose's Express...
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 0