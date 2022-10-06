ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Compliance Director at Central California Alliance for Health. Financial Service Representative at Santa Cruz County Bank. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. Legal Services Director at...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

West Cliff assisted living project passes by slim margin; affordability main concern among 'no' votes

Does affordability apply to assisted living facilities? Not according to city regulations, but two Santa Cruz planning commissioners voted against the plan, citing those concerns. The proposal for a 76-unit senior living facility is moving forward, with issues including traffic and preserving monarch butterfly habitat part of the plan.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Solar-powered car visits Gonzales High School

GONZALES — Students from the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands displayed the world’s first 100% recycled car last Monday at Gonzales High School. The solar-powered vehicle is all-electric with zero emissions. Parts of the car are made out of fibers of recycled materials, including the seats that are created from pineapple husks.
GONZALES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watsonville, CA
Education
Local
California Industry
Watsonville, CA
Industry
City
Watsonville, CA
Watsonville, CA
Business
Watsonville, CA
Society
Local
California Education
Local
California Business
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Society
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Panetta
KION News Channel 5/46

Economic impacts California International Airshow has for Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- This weekend, the California International Airshow will be hosting its 41st event in Salinas. The show does so much to give back to the local community.  President of the California International Airshow Karen Curtis explains, “In our 40-year history, we’ve given back roughly eight and a half million dollars to local charities The post Economic impacts California International Airshow has for Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Morgan Hill Community Fed Up With Wild Pigs Tearing Up Their Town

Several homeowners in Morgan Hill said they’re getting desperate as they try to deal with packs of roaming wild pigs tearing up their town. “The pigs are desperate for water and the lake is drained. So they come into where people water their grass,” said Chris Wood, president of the homeowners’ association.
MORGAN HILL, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Watsonville Travels with Charlie (Part One)

October 7, 2022 – The plan: Report to chef David Baron’s Watsonville home, roll out on a fleet of cruiser bikes and visit a collection of his favorite locally owned spots, not far from where he works as executive chef at Seascape Beach Resort. Only the plan didn’t...
WATSONVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Farm#Charity#Live Earth Farm#Mesa#The Agricultural Land#Training Association
kion546.com

Family of six evicted in Greenfield and ask for help

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KMUV) Sinthia Hernandez supports her family of 6 people because she is the only one who can work. She has her mother, Maria, who has back problems. Her two brothers have disabilities - Berenice, who is in a wheelchair, and Diego, who has autism and is blind, deaf, and non verbal. She also supports her children - one who is in high school and one who is going to college in Sacramento.
GREENFIELD, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County declares Oct. 7 'Phil Gomez Day'

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — On October 7, 2022, Phil Gomez's last day at KSBW 8 before he retires, Santa Cruz County celebrated the longtime reporter by proclaiming it "Phil Gomez Day." Gomez started at KSBW in October 1997. During his tenure at KSBW Action News 8 he has covered...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Sneak Peek at Chez Noir, Opening Tonight

October 7, 2022 – The afterglow lingers from a candlelit evening spent sampling the opening menu at Chez Noir in Carmel—the most highly anticipated fine-dining restaurant on the Monterey Peninsula this year. The restaurant is a passion project for husband-and-wife team Jonny and Monique Black, who live upstairs...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Charities
San Francisco Examiner

Biotetch company opens 245,000 square-foot facility in Bay Area

Amgen, the biopharmaceutical company, is opening its second-largest research and development facility in South San Francisco's Oyster Point, representing a significant pharma footprint in the Bay Area. The company signed their lease to the new site nearly three years ago. Its focus will be on the development of medicines in three core treatment areas: cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders. At nine-stories tall, the 245,000-square-foot facility will house 650 employees...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Highway 9 Between Paradise Park and Glengary Road Set to Close on Tuesday and Wednesday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Drivers will encounter some traffic delays on Highway 9 on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Caltrans announced Highway 9 between the entrance to Paradise Park and Glengarry Road will be closed from 8:30 am to 4 pm. on Tuesday Oct. 11 and Wednesday Oct. 12. The closure is due to crews The post Highway 9 Between Paradise Park and Glengary Road Set to Close on Tuesday and Wednesday appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Driver dies in fiery Santa Cruz mountains crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A driver was killed after crashing into multiple trees along Empire Grade in the Santa Cruz mountains and the vehicle burst into flames. The collision happened at 3 a.m. Sunday west of Felton, according to the California Highway Patrol. “For an unknown reason, the Toyota veered off the roadway, collided […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy