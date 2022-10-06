ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
altoday.com

Justin Bogie: Another ‘record’ surplus in 2022 proves that Alabama can afford historic tax relief

Last Friday marked the end of the 2022 fiscal year. For the Alabama state government, it was another record-breaking year. In 2022, the state took more tax dollars from citizens than ever before, ending the year with a $2 billion revenue surplus. In total, state government collected more than $13 billion in revenue in 2022 (for context, collections totaled $8.6B in 2019), shattering the previous record set in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Columbus/Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022: Alabama adds 2 other holidays today

President Franklin D. Roosevelt first declared Columbus Day as a national holiday in 1937, honoring the 1492 arrival of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus in the Americas. Over time, however, the role Columbus played in the New World became more controversial and, in 2021, President Joe Biden declared the second Monday in October – the traditional day of Columbus Day – would also be known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

New recycling carts coming to Madison County

New recycling carts soon will be deployed in Madison County. In a news release, “the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the city of Huntsville (SWDA) and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), in partnership with the City of Huntsville, Madison County and the City of Madison, announced today that cart deliveries will resume and more than 1,900 new carts to be delivered to residents beginning this week.”
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabamians slow to get updated COVID-19 booster shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in parts of Europe. Experts in Alabama are concerned about a similar spike here in the weeks ahead. Watch the video above to learn why the state has some work to do to get ready for another potential surge.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, AL
Government
Madison, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Government
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Education
aldailynews.com

Alabama doctors warn of the fentanyl threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama doctors are warning about the grave risk that synthetic opioid fentanyl poses to the public. Expert physicians recently participated in a Facebook Lice webcast sponsored by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama to discuss the growing problem that has seen deaths rise the last few years especially. They explained that, while physicians sometimes medically prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain, taking medication not prescribed by a physician and dispensed by someone other than a health care professional is a danger.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Greenetrack will reopen tonight

Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Department Of Education#Comptia
southeastagnet.com

Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
April Killian

Places in Alabama That Sound Too Terrifying To Visit!

Alabama has some truly creepy sounding places. Some are towns and some are rural areas where the name dates back to early settlers - but all can be found currently on Google Maps. Would you take a midnight drive alone to some of these places? Take a look at the list and tell me what you think in the comments!
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Commerce Kitchen: A Huntsville favorite

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the heart of downtown Huntsville, Commerce Kitchen sits on the corner of Franklin Street and Southside Square. The quaint yet elegant restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere that is perfect for last minute lunch plans with friends or even a special occasion dinner. Chef...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
WRBL News 3

State-level marijuana pardons likely not happening in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — President Joe Biden is calling on governors to follow his move in pardoning federal marijuana possession convictions, but it’s not likely to happen in Alabama. Gov. Kay Ivey’s Communications Director Gina Maiola says pardons are granted on an individual case-by-case basis by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, and “even […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama could actually get some rain this week

Alabama’s long dry spell may end this week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters expect the dome of high pressure that has brought beautiful fall weather to the state for days to shift eastward this week and allow several disturbances to bring some much-needed rain. A seven-day precipitation...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy