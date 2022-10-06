Read full article on original website
Justin Bogie: Another ‘record’ surplus in 2022 proves that Alabama can afford historic tax relief
Last Friday marked the end of the 2022 fiscal year. For the Alabama state government, it was another record-breaking year. In 2022, the state took more tax dollars from citizens than ever before, ending the year with a $2 billion revenue surplus. In total, state government collected more than $13 billion in revenue in 2022 (for context, collections totaled $8.6B in 2019), shattering the previous record set in 2021.
Columbus/Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022: Alabama adds 2 other holidays today
President Franklin D. Roosevelt first declared Columbus Day as a national holiday in 1937, honoring the 1492 arrival of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus in the Americas. Over time, however, the role Columbus played in the New World became more controversial and, in 2021, President Joe Biden declared the second Monday in October – the traditional day of Columbus Day – would also be known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
New recycling carts coming to Madison County
New recycling carts soon will be deployed in Madison County. In a news release, “the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the city of Huntsville (SWDA) and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), in partnership with the City of Huntsville, Madison County and the City of Madison, announced today that cart deliveries will resume and more than 1,900 new carts to be delivered to residents beginning this week.”
Alabamians slow to get updated COVID-19 booster shot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in parts of Europe. Experts in Alabama are concerned about a similar spike here in the weeks ahead. Watch the video above to learn why the state has some work to do to get ready for another potential surge.
Alabama doctors warn of the fentanyl threat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama doctors are warning about the grave risk that synthetic opioid fentanyl poses to the public. Expert physicians recently participated in a Facebook Lice webcast sponsored by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama to discuss the growing problem that has seen deaths rise the last few years especially. They explained that, while physicians sometimes medically prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain, taking medication not prescribed by a physician and dispensed by someone other than a health care professional is a danger.
Greenetrack will reopen tonight
Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022: Which Alabama schools will be schools open?
Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 is recognized as Columbus Day, American Indian Heritage Day and Fraternal Day by Alabama. State offices and courts will be closed; many state and local government employees will have the day off. However, since local school districts set their own calendars, check your district site and...
Alabama Prison Strike Organizer: ‘They’re At War For Their Life And Freedom’
HuffPost spoke with Diyawn Caldwell about why people imprisoned in Alabama went on strike and how they organized incarcerated workers throughout the state.
Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Let’s Help Get These Alabama Kids Adopted Before the Holidays
Adoption is not only important for the children but also for the adoptive families. “This is where adoption shines and offers a light in the darkness. Not only does adoption create families, but it also gives birth parents an avenue through which to see their child flourish when they are not able to parent,” said Adoption.org.
Places in Alabama That Sound Too Terrifying To Visit!
Alabama has some truly creepy sounding places. Some are towns and some are rural areas where the name dates back to early settlers - but all can be found currently on Google Maps. Would you take a midnight drive alone to some of these places? Take a look at the list and tell me what you think in the comments!
Commerce Kitchen: A Huntsville favorite
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the heart of downtown Huntsville, Commerce Kitchen sits on the corner of Franklin Street and Southside Square. The quaint yet elegant restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere that is perfect for last minute lunch plans with friends or even a special occasion dinner. Chef...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
State-level marijuana pardons likely not happening in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — President Joe Biden is calling on governors to follow his move in pardoning federal marijuana possession convictions, but it’s not likely to happen in Alabama. Gov. Kay Ivey’s Communications Director Gina Maiola says pardons are granted on an individual case-by-case basis by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, and “even […]
Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
Students at Alabama A&M say conditions at dorm are unlivable
Some students at Alabama A&M University say conditions at the school's dorms are "unlivable."
Experiencing mail delays? North Alabamians report longer wait times for postal deliveries
Cities across Alabama are facing a shortage of U.S. Postal Service workers, and many North Alabamians are saying it is taking longer for their mail and packages to be delivered.
5,000 Pounds Of Grocery Store Meats Recalled Or Mislabeled In Alabama
We have a couple ACTIVE public health alerts for some meats sold in Alabama from the USDA. All information on these health alerts comes from the USDA. These food stories, and the constant amount of new stories are making me nervous. Maybe you have heard stories about food factories and...
Alabama could actually get some rain this week
Alabama’s long dry spell may end this week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters expect the dome of high pressure that has brought beautiful fall weather to the state for days to shift eastward this week and allow several disturbances to bring some much-needed rain. A seven-day precipitation...
