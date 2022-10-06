Now that you’ve had time to catch your breath following the Oregon State Beavers’ stunning 28-27 win over Stanford, here are 10 takeaways from the game:. There’s no more powerful deodorant in sports than a win. Oregon State is coated in that stuff Sunday after leaving Stanford with a thrilling win. As coach Jonathan Smith said afterward, to have a good season, teams must occasionally find a way to overcome a bad performance and win. OK, bad might be strong. It surely wasn’t good. Maybe below average.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO