El Paso County, TX

KFOX 14

City of El Paso launches online Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management launched an online dashboard to track information regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans start program 'Seniors Helping Seniors'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pair of El Pasoans have started a new program aimed at helping seniors. It's called Seniors Helping Seniors. They pair seniors from around the El Paso area with other less active seniors to help them with daily activities. "We still felt we were...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and police department responded to a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday. The crash happened on Gateway West before Piedras. Two cars were involved, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One of the vehicles was a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man arrested in connection to house fire in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to a house fire in south-central El Paso. Officers arrested 52-year-old Mauricio Marmolejo. The fire happened last Wednesday around 4:35 a.m. at a home in the 5700 block of Alameda Avenue. Fire crews contained the blaze to the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Flatbed truck causes train derailment in Fabens, Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stuck tractor-trailer on North Fabens Road Sunday around noon. The tractor-trailer was carrying an oversized load when it got stuck on the railway tracks in Fabens, Tx. The call for the stuck semi came in...
FABENS, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso celebrates the fifteenth anniversary of Chalk the Block

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chalk the Block returns to El Paso for its 15th year anniversary. Raiz Federal Credit Union presented the downtown event that was expected to draw in close to 50,000 visitors. Artists and muralists were given a chance to show off their chalk art on...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Beto O'Rourke to host College Tour Town Hall at UTEP Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be in El Paso Tuesday as part of his college-focused tour. O’Rourke will host a College Tour Town Hall at the University of Texas at El Paso at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center, 500 W University Ave.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Semi-truck rollover crash causes I-10 west at Vinton lane closures

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Interstate 10 west at Vinton were closed. El Paso police responded to a semi-truck rollover Sunday morning. Traffic was being detoured at the Transmountain exit to Gateway West. El Police dispatch reported the call at 11:18 a.m. The crash cleared at...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Overturned semi-truck on I-10 east slows traffic near Mesquite

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semi-truck overturned on Interstate 10 east between Mesquite and Vado Drive. The left lane and left shoulder were closed and our crew member said they could see debris covering the left shoulder Monday morning. Injuries and what caused the semi-truck to overturn is...
MESQUITE, NM

