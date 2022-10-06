ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

joanne reagan
1d ago

Witcherville is on AR State Highway 71. It is about 18 miles south of Ft. Smith, Arkansas. A few miles north of Huntington, AR and maybe 4-5 from Mansfield, AR.I drive through Witcherville quite often and I have never felt eerie or spooked. I have known people from Witcherville and the surrounding areas all my life. (Over 50 years) And I have never heard the history or story of Salem, Arkansas. 💀 Just saying.

Mark Shockley
3d ago

you guys are crazy Arkansas is in the Bible Belt ..the whole world is gone wicked look around lol

KHBS

History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock; producers urged to take precautions

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County that showed increased mortality over the course of several days. Following an investigation by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division (LPD) in collaboration with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Veterinary Services field operations personnel, the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry from this farm have tested positive for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI).
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Don Watson of Van Buren, Arkansas

Don Watson, 80, of Van Buren, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Fort Smith. He was born November 2, 1941, in Alma to the late Marshall and Margaret (Hanna) Watson. He was a 1959 graduate of Alma High School and a 1964 graduate of the University of Arkansas. He retired from Riceland Foods and was a Deacon for 30 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Alma and the Drew County Historical Society. He was an avid baseball fan and collector and loved the Razorbacks. He established a church softball/baseball team in Memphis and was the president of the Rotary Club.
VAN BUREN, AR
thv11.com

3 separate motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Arkansas Pig Trail

MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Emergency crews are working three separate motorcycle crashes on the popular Pig Trail route in Madison County, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries and those involved are not known at this time. All...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
University of Arkansas

Mail Deliveries Monday, Oct. 10, Columbus Day

The United States Postal Service will observe Monday, Oct. 10, Columbus Day, as a postal holiday and will not be open or deliver mail. U of A Mailing Services will be open and deliver and pick up mail. The Campus Post Office will also be open, as will the Passport...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Road & Track

This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track

If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
ARKANSAS STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

This $6.7 Million, 1.2-Mile Race Track Comes With 400 Acres of Land and a Free House On It

Down in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the sort of house that car enthusiasts dream of just happens to be for sale—and while it isn't cheap, every additional detail just adds to the appeal. The obvious attraction to anyone with a speed/adrenaline penchant is the 1.2-mile, custom-built asphalt track that snakes through the 393-odd acre lot. It's a simple affair, roughly a quadrangle with one hairpin-shaped section by the main gate to the property, but with the kind of funds you need to buy this place you're probably already eyeballing the satellite map and figuring out where the earthmovers could squeeze in an Eau Rouge or Laguna Seca Corkscrew analogue. With space to grow and the budget to match your vision, it's basically a blank slate.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
