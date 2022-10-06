Read full article on original website
Cindy Vanderschaaf
4d ago
Doesn’t seem to me as though his family is “trying to pursue“… They are pursuing and they have legal ground to do so! Trying to minimalize justice for their son with the way you phrased that is kind of gross.
Reply(1)
2
Related
'No accountability' | Justin Fairfax speaks for first time as lead attorney in wrongful death lawsuit filed by Donovon Lynch's family
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time since 13News Now reported on former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax becoming the lead attorney for the family of Donovon Lynch, he stood alongside them in that new role and publicly addressed media Monday. Twenty-five-year-old Donovon Lynch is one of two...
Aunt seeks justice for nephew shot, killed in VB. No arrest made in 4 months
She tells News 3 losing her nephew after a deadly shooting earlier this year was the worst day of her life, but she's now looking for hope and justice.
Family opens up about flight instructor killed in plane crash
Viktoria Ljungman was killed in an October 6 crash at Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.
Judge: Virginia’s discrimination lawsuit against police department can move forward
A lawsuit against a Virginia town that alleges its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals' constitutional rights can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAVY News 10
Winsome Earle-Sears making three stops in Norfolk Monday
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has three stops planned in Hampton Roads on Monday, Oct. 10. According to her public schedule, all of the local events are in Norfolk. The day begins at 1 p.m. with a tour of the Port of Virginia. Then, it’s...
‘Loved by everyone she met’: Former college roommate remembers flight instructor killed in plane crash
Viktoria Ljungman's former roommate, Myana Mabry, described her as the nicest person she has met in two decades.
Donovon Lynch federal lawsuit | Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to serve as lead counsel
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax will serve as the lead counsel for the family of Donovon Lynch in their federal lawsuit against Virginia Beach. Lynch was shot and killed by Solomon Simmons, a Virginia Beach police officer, during a violent night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. The officer's body camera wasn't turned on when the shooting happened.
Civil War reenactor accused of posing as ‘antifa’ in plot to bomb historic Virginia battlefield
On September 23, 2017, the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation received a letter in the mail. Contained within was an explicit threat of violence -- supposedly from "antifa" -- and a demand that they cancel an upcoming re-enactment. Then, authorities discovered a bomb.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is Terrifying
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. The Lorton Reformatory in Fairfax County has been the site of numerous horrific events, keep reading to learn more.
Today in history | Hampton's Thimble Shoal Lighthouse was lit for the first time
HAMPTON, Va. — On today's date 150 years ago, the Thimble Shoal Lighthouse was lit for the first time. According to the Hampton History Museum, the lighthouse, which sits at the southern end of the Chesapeake Bay, alerted ships of the shallow waters at the mouth of the Hampton Roads harbor.
13newsnow.com
A close look at Virginia's 3rd District race coming up
Democrat Bobby Scott was first elected to Congress in 1992, and has been reelected 14 times. Republican challenger Terry Namkung says he's new and energized.
13newsnow.com
Critical repair passes inspection at condemned Newport News Seaview Lofts apartments
One of the elevators at the tower passed inspection. It's one of the biggest problems that caused hundreds of people to have to move out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News
NORFOLK, Va. — Newport News Police officers discovered a body inside the condemned Sea View Lofts apartment building in Newport News. After investigating, officers confirmed the man died of natural causes. Police and fire crews spent hours at the apartment tower Monday. A Newport News police department spokesperson said...
Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made an official order to lower the flags of the United States and the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to half-staff beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Virginia family cited for debris, trash in yard after cars crash into home
A family member tells 10 On Your Side the citation came in the mail on Saturday but was dated for Thursday, not even 12 hours after the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police find missing teen, thank people who looked for him
SUFFOLK, Va. — 10/10 UPDATE: The police department found Tony safely, and sent out a "thank you" to everyone who helped look for him. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Suffolk are looking for a missing teen they believe may be endangered, and are asking for the public's help in finding him.
13newsnow.com
Texas Pete hot sauce isn't made in Texas. A lawsuit claims that's false advertising.
LOS ANGELES — Texas Pete hot sauce isn't made in Texas — and a California man is suing over it. When Phillip White bought a $3 bottle of the famous sauce last year, he thought it was made in Texas, a complaint filed Sept. 12 in Los Angeles federal court says. Multiple outlets quoted the complaint and a copy was posted online by consumer nonprofit Truth in Advertising.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Randy Bowman, Sr. (Hampton City Council)
Randy Bowman, Sr. is a candidate for Hampton City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, Virginia, is a historic city with a lot to offer. However, like any other city, it has its fair share of problems, with high crime being one of the most significant issues.
Comments / 2