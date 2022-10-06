Tyler woman enters national horror contest

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jeanie Gallegly of Tyler says she has entered into the Face of Horror contest, meaning she’s competing with horror fans around the country for a grand prize of $13,000.

“I’ve been scared and scary since 1969! I grew up with my older brothers pulling my ankles from under the bed, holding seances to scare me. I’ve been chained to a tree in a lightning storm, eaten a bug on a dare, been visited by a spirit, AND survived a REAL-LIFE murder attempt. Do I still get scared – absolutely but I thrive in reveling in the fear and facing it head on!” Jeanie Gallegly

According to Gallegly’s Face of Horror page, if she wins the grand prize her first priority is to provide more care for her daughter who is legally blind.

Gallegly has already made it through several rounds of cuts in the contest. If she makes it through this round she will enter the finals.

If you are interested in supporting Gallegly or voting for her you can visit her Face of Horror page . Voting closes at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

