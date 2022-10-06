ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Solar Power company out of business

After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed. After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville non-profit provides life-changing makeovers to uplift women

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ― A Knoxville non-profit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The non-profit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover. Hand Up for Women is a life-management and career-works readiness ministry. “We know that they are beautiful as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Pigeon Forge, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Education
Pigeon Forge, TN
Education
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
WATE

Maple Lane Farms celebrates family & 24th year of corn maze

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to embodying what makes East Tennessee so special this time of year, no one does it better than Maple Lane Farms. Celebrating the 24th year of their legendary corn maze, Maple Lane Farms partners with Visit Knoxville. East Tennessee is a special...
GREENBACK, TN
WATE

The Goo Goo Cluster

Several people have been displaced and one cat is missing following a fire in South Knoxville. Faith and Blue Night was hosted to help bridge two communities. A business couple spoke about starting their first store in the heart of Gatlinburg after the 2016 fire. TDOT hosts rapid hiring event...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Several downtown Gatlinburg businesses a 'total loss' after downtown fire

Cleanup efforts are underway after several restaurants and gift shops were reported as total losses after a fire broke out in downtown Gatlinburg early Sunday morning. Good Morning Tennessee. Several downtown Gatlinburg businesses a ‘total loss’ …. Cleanup efforts are underway after several restaurants and gift shops were...
GATLINBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#Amusement Park#Cooking#Dollywood Parks Resorts
WATE

Crews trying to extinguish fire in Gatlinburg, 2-hour process

Gatlinburg Firefighters are actively working to extinguish flames at a downtown restaurant that has been burning for at least two hours. Crews trying to extinguish fire in Gatlinburg, 2-hour …. Gatlinburg Firefighters are actively working to extinguish flames at a downtown restaurant that has been burning for at least two...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

6 most expensive homes for sale in Knoxville

The housing market has been highly competitive with an influx of individuals moving to the area. We searched Zillow to find the most expensive homes in the Knoxville area, and here are the top 6. Take a look with us at these homes, and maybe find your next place.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews still working on fire in downtown Gatlinburg

Crews still working on fire in downtown Gatlinburg. Several people have been displaced and one cat is missing following a fire in South Knoxville. Faith and Blue Night was hosted to help bridge two communities. Couple remembers old business location after fire. A business couple spoke about starting their first...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
WATE

HonorAir flight to bring women veterans to Washington this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of women who served the United States Armed Forces will head to Washington, D.C. this week thanks to HonorAir Knoxville. More than 130 East Tennessee female veterans will visit the memorials constructed in honor of their service. This particular flight mission had originally...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

HonorAir Flight 31 to take off Wednesday

A group of veterans is heading to Washington, D.C. this week as part of the latest HonorAir flight. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. A group of veterans is heading to Washington, D.C. this week as part of the latest HonorAir flight. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Apartment fire displaces 6 people. Several...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy