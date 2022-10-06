Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina Andras
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Maryville man seeking answers after solar company shuts down leaving job unfinished
After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.
Solar Power company out of business
Knoxville non-profit provides life-changing makeovers to uplift women
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ― A Knoxville non-profit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The non-profit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover. Hand Up for Women is a life-management and career-works readiness ministry. “We know that they are beautiful as...
AAA: Tennessee gas prices still among cheapest in U.S. despite recent rise
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gas prices remain high and with many schools on fall break and people traveling, the prices may be hitting more than usual. On Monday, Knoxville was matching the state average of $3.39 a gallon. Nationwide, AAA says Tennessee is the 9th least expensive market in the nation. “We’ve had a pretty […]
Maple Lane Farms celebrates family & 24th year of corn maze
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to embodying what makes East Tennessee so special this time of year, no one does it better than Maple Lane Farms. Celebrating the 24th year of their legendary corn maze, Maple Lane Farms partners with Visit Knoxville. East Tennessee is a special...
The Goo Goo Cluster
Several people have been displaced and one cat is missing following a fire in South Knoxville. Faith and Blue Night was hosted to help bridge two communities. A business couple spoke about starting their first store in the heart of Gatlinburg after the 2016 fire. TDOT hosts rapid hiring event...
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Several downtown Gatlinburg businesses a 'total loss' after downtown fire
Cleanup efforts are underway after several restaurants and gift shops were reported as total losses after a fire broke out in downtown Gatlinburg early Sunday morning. Good Morning Tennessee. Several downtown Gatlinburg businesses a ‘total loss’ …. Cleanup efforts are underway after several restaurants and gift shops were...
Crews trying to extinguish fire in Gatlinburg, 2-hour process
Gatlinburg Firefighters are actively working to extinguish flames at a downtown restaurant that has been burning for at least two hours. Crews trying to extinguish fire in Gatlinburg, 2-hour …. Gatlinburg Firefighters are actively working to extinguish flames at a downtown restaurant that has been burning for at least two...
6 most expensive homes for sale in Knoxville
The housing market has been highly competitive with an influx of individuals moving to the area. We searched Zillow to find the most expensive homes in the Knoxville area, and here are the top 6. Take a look with us at these homes, and maybe find your next place.
Knoxville car dealership owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
The owner of a large car dealership in Knoxville has pleaded guilty to tax evasion in connection a purchase of a boat in 2016.
Crews still working on fire in downtown Gatlinburg
Crews still working on fire in downtown Gatlinburg. Several people have been displaced and one cat is missing following a fire in South Knoxville. Faith and Blue Night was hosted to help bridge two communities. Couple remembers old business location after fire. A business couple spoke about starting their first...
HonorAir flight to bring women veterans to Washington this week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of women who served the United States Armed Forces will head to Washington, D.C. this week thanks to HonorAir Knoxville. More than 130 East Tennessee female veterans will visit the memorials constructed in honor of their service. This particular flight mission had originally...
HonorAir Flight 31 to take off Wednesday
A group of veterans is heading to Washington, D.C. this week as part of the latest HonorAir flight. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. A group of veterans is heading to Washington, D.C. this week as part of the latest HonorAir flight. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Apartment fire displaces 6 people. Several...
Safety improvements to dangerous Halls intersection nearly complete
A project to improve safety for pedestrians and drivers at a dangerous Knox County intersection near Halls High School is nearly complete.
Cat missing after South Knoxville apartment fire
Several people have been displaced and one cat is missing following a fire in South Knoxville.
Body found in rubble of Gatlinburg fire
A body of an unidentified person has been found amid fire suppression efforts by crews working a structure fire in downtown Gatlinburg that began early Sunday morning.
How the weather is affecting the fall foliage
October is off to a nice, dry start, which is perfect for those who love the colorful leaves that autumn brings.
Building destroyed in Gatlinburg fatal fire demolished as investigation continues
After massive flames engulfed a building in downtown Gatlinburg, one person was found dead after crews spent hours putting out the fire.
Firefighters respond to mobile home fire north of Sevierville
Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire north of Sevierville early Saturday morning.
