One pill can kill: San Diego to increase fentanyl awareness education
San Diego County supervisors and the district attorney are working to increase education about the deadly affects of fentanyl.
kusi.com
World Homeless Day: Record number of deaths on the streets in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.
First ever 'Welcome Center' for immigrants and refugees in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas unveiled Monday the first ever "Welcome Center" in National City. The Welcome Center will serve as a supportive resource hub in facilitating access to information, guidance, referrals, and program enrollment assistance for migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and recent arrivals.
Former manager of North County swim school reacts to former swim teacher arrest
A former manager at a North County swim school is sharing her concerns following new charges against a former swim teacher.
At least 419 Mpox cases reported in San Diego region
The California Department of Public Health on Friday provided an update on the state's Mpox outbreak, confirming a total of 419 reported cases in the San Diego region.
2 seriously injured in Chula Vista crash
The Chula Vista Police Department responded to reports of a single vehicle traffic collision Sunday night around 10:26 p.m. at the intersection of East Palomar Street and the Interstate 805 HOV southbound exit.
Found: Missing Spring Valley teen
A missing 15-year-old Spring Valley girl has been located, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
San Diego County park ranked 2nd ‘most haunted’ RV campground
Outdoor adventurers looking for a scare this spooky season are in luck as a San Diego County park has been ranked the second most haunted RV campground in America, according to RV Trader.
NBC San Diego
Parent Claims Valley Center High Staff Could've Prevented On-Campus Brawl
A parent of a Valley Center High School student suspended for his part in a violent on-campus brawl is accusing school administrators of ignoring complaints and failing to de-escalate inter-student tension before the boys came to blows. There was arguing, pushing and punching between fifth and sixth periods at Valley...
Group attacked, carjacked in Southcrest area, San Diego Police say
Several people were injured early Monday morning during a reported carjacking in San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood.
San Marcos residents asked to help locate gunman
At 2:53 p.m. Sunday, multiple residents reported seeing and hearing the man shooting a handgun in the area, but not targeting anyone.
What Happened After the City Cracked Down On Homeless Camps
Mayor Todd Gloria began the summer with an edict: The city was cracking down on homeless camps. And it did. In June, San Diego police issued dozens more citations for the most frequent violation aimed at homeless residents than they had in any single month since the start of the pandemic.
Man Detained By SDPD in City Heights Dies in Custody
A 23-year-old man died shortly after being detained by San Diego Police, the sheriff’s department said Monday. Officers were dispatched just after 10 p.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of 39th Street in City Heights for a family disturbance, according to Lt. Chris Steffen. The lieutenant said family members...
San Diego Coast Guard Crew Aids in Recovery of Diver Found Near Catalina Island
A diver who was found dead after being reported missing near Santa Catalina Island was identified Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office named Justin Hoang, 42, as the deceased diver. “The dive vessel Cee Ray contacted Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders using VHF Channel 16 at 2:10 a.m....
Marine Recruit, 18, Collapses, Dies During Camp Pendleton Training
An 18-year-old Marine recruit collapsed during training at Camp Pendleton and later died at the Marine Corps base hospital, officials said. Private First Class Javier F. Pong was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the hospital, USMC Capt. Joshua D. Collins said. While engaged in scheduled training,...
Pumpkin patches to visit around San Diego County
Here is a list of some of the pumpkin patches around San Diego County to get you in the Fall spirit.
NBC San Diego
Biden's Marijuana Pardon and San Diego City Council Vote Could Shift Face of Local Cannabis Industry
President Joe Biden's decision to pardon simple marijuana possession charges could be the momentum needed for a larger movement in San Diego. A local cannabis activist says city council is one vote away from a plan that could transform the face of the cannabis industry, benefitting those unfairly targeted by the war on drugs.
Son arrested after parents assaulted, knife thrown at officer
An 18-year-old man suspected of attacking his parents and throwing a knife at an officer in the Rancho Peñasquitos neighborhood was arrested Sunday, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Get Your Flu, COVID-19 Shot Before the Holidays, San Diego County Urges
San Diego County public health officials are encouraging residents Friday to schedule vaccinations for both COVID-19 and influenza as the holidays -- and indoor gatherings -- approach. Is it safe to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?. The county Health and Human Services Agency reminds...
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments
The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
inewsource
