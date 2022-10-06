ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooler, GA

wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Jenny Woodward

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three years into remission, Jenny Woodward recognizes the success of her cancer battle mostly through the reasons she fought so hard in the first place. “Any time the girls have any kind of milestone moment, like my oldest is in middle school this year, I am extra grateful. And I find myself in the midst of whatever we’re doing, I’m just silently praying, ‘oh God, thank you that I get to be here for this, thank you that I’m here for this moment. Because, it could have gone differently,” Jenny Woodward said.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Indigenous Peoples’ Day honors Native Americans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, your calendar might say it is Columbus Day, but some states and local governments are recognizing the day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Back in history class for many, students learned that Christopher Columbus was credited with discovering America. Now, in more recent years there is more acknowledgement of the people that were here first, recognizing that Indigenous history is American history.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for food, music, carnival games, and so much more because The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns this week for the 23rd year. Kathryn Johnson is the CEO of the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce and she spoke with WTOC about the festivities.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Pooler, GA
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
wtoc.com

Thousands return to Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sea of people in Forsyth Park Saturday for the return of Phil the Park. It’s a free concert hosted by the Savannah Philharmonic and it drew in thousands. “It’s really exciting. We don’t typically see a lot of people involved in classical music anymore...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fueling the community charity tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 10 years the Parker’s Fueling the Community Program has supported education in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by donating a portion of every gallon of gas sold at Parker’s stores on the first Wednesday of every month to schools. And for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Proud to be a Farmer: Ryne Brannen

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County farmer carries on his family’s tradition in agriculture. Ryne Brannen says they’ve faced challenges in and out of the fields this year. Ryne Brannen says his family has been farming for as long anybody can remember. “I know and can...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Beaufort County greenspace tax details finalized

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A piece of the November ballot has been cemented in Beaufort County, as a local referendum had the details finalized in the last week. For referendums like this one, the state requires all details be ironed out before it gets to voters. That’s what county council did last week, outlining who will decide how the potential 100 million dollars gets spent if this passes in November.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people don’t expect to be a victim of theft. This is not what the owners of Hemp Leaf CBD imagined it would look like if it did happen - a person coming through the ceiling of the shop with a rope. “Windows barred, door...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Making meatballs with Graffito

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get your aprons on. We’re cooking up some meatballs with Graffito. For this recipe you will need a half sheet pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl combine onion, garlic, shallots, parsley, basil, parmesan and ground meat. Thoroughly mix each ingredient until well incorporated.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Ghost Pirates open first training camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates will drop the puck for the team’s inaugural season in less than two weeks. Today, on ice preparations for that season began. The Savannah Civic Center was filled with the sound of professional hockey Monday morning as the Savannah Ghost Pirates...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Mild week, cooler this weekend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll have a light northerly breeze through the morning, with an onshore wind remaining during the afternoon. Highs top out about 80 degrees, but some of us will remain in the upper 70s. Cloud cover from the morning breaks into a bit more sunshine this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies persist into the evening with lower 70s around sunset.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be back in the 50 to 60s for most. Throughout the day, I’ll for partly sunny to partly cloudy skies all around the area as highs top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s. Regardless,...
SAVANNAH, GA

