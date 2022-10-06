Read full article on original website
Hometown Hero: Jenny Woodward
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three years into remission, Jenny Woodward recognizes the success of her cancer battle mostly through the reasons she fought so hard in the first place. “Any time the girls have any kind of milestone moment, like my oldest is in middle school this year, I am extra grateful. And I find myself in the midst of whatever we’re doing, I’m just silently praying, ‘oh God, thank you that I get to be here for this, thank you that I’m here for this moment. Because, it could have gone differently,” Jenny Woodward said.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day honors Native Americans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, your calendar might say it is Columbus Day, but some states and local governments are recognizing the day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Back in history class for many, students learned that Christopher Columbus was credited with discovering America. Now, in more recent years there is more acknowledgement of the people that were here first, recognizing that Indigenous history is American history.
Legal claim available for those exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have heard advertisements on the radio or on TV about Camp Lejeune. If you don’t know, it’s a Marine Corps base in North Carolina. There was contaminated drinking water on the base between 1953 and 1987 and if you were exposed to that water, you could have a legal claim.
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for food, music, carnival games, and so much more because The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns this week for the 23rd year. Kathryn Johnson is the CEO of the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce and she spoke with WTOC about the festivities.
Chatham County leaders proclaiming Oct. 9 as Firefighter Memorial Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an emotional day at Savannah Fire headquarters. The department hosting its annual ceremony for firefighters who died in the line of duty. It starts with the reading of name then is followed by the ringing of a bell. And is finished with a rose-laying.
Organizers hoping for big crowds at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just four days away from the return of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill. It’s an event expected to draw tens of thousands to the area this weekend. Setup is underway at JF Gregory Park ahead of this weekend’s festival city...
Thousands return to Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sea of people in Forsyth Park Saturday for the return of Phil the Park. It’s a free concert hosted by the Savannah Philharmonic and it drew in thousands. “It’s really exciting. We don’t typically see a lot of people involved in classical music anymore...
INTERVIEW: Jimmy Smits & Amanda Warren discusses new show East New York
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a new cop drama everyone is talking about “East New York.”. From the executive producers of “NYPD Blue” the new series stars Emmy Award-winner Jimmy Smits & newcomer Amanda Warren. Take a look.
Fueling the community charity tournament
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 10 years the Parker’s Fueling the Community Program has supported education in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by donating a portion of every gallon of gas sold at Parker’s stores on the first Wednesday of every month to schools. And for...
Proud to be a Farmer: Ryne Brannen
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County farmer carries on his family’s tradition in agriculture. Ryne Brannen says they’ve faced challenges in and out of the fields this year. Ryne Brannen says his family has been farming for as long anybody can remember. “I know and can...
Public meetings held to discuss land development with Gullah Geechee community
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - As the town of Hilton Head plans to further develop a big plot of land on the island, one community is making sure their voice is a part the conversation. Two separate public meetings were held Monday to inform members of the native island...
Beaufort County greenspace tax details finalized
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A piece of the November ballot has been cemented in Beaufort County, as a local referendum had the details finalized in the last week. For referendums like this one, the state requires all details be ironed out before it gets to voters. That’s what county council did last week, outlining who will decide how the potential 100 million dollars gets spent if this passes in November.
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people don’t expect to be a victim of theft. This is not what the owners of Hemp Leaf CBD imagined it would look like if it did happen - a person coming through the ceiling of the shop with a rope. “Windows barred, door...
Making meatballs with Graffito
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get your aprons on. We’re cooking up some meatballs with Graffito. For this recipe you will need a half sheet pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl combine onion, garlic, shallots, parsley, basil, parmesan and ground meat. Thoroughly mix each ingredient until well incorporated.
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
Savannah Ghost Pirates open first training camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates will drop the puck for the team’s inaugural season in less than two weeks. Today, on ice preparations for that season began. The Savannah Civic Center was filled with the sound of professional hockey Monday morning as the Savannah Ghost Pirates...
Commissioners working to apply for grant money to remove railroad crossings
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners are working to secure federal grant money to get rid of railroad crossings. “Some railroads we’ll eliminate all together, some crossings all together, some we will build over them.”. Many people in Chatham and surrounding counties know exactly what it’s like to...
Mild week, cooler this weekend!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll have a light northerly breeze through the morning, with an onshore wind remaining during the afternoon. Highs top out about 80 degrees, but some of us will remain in the upper 70s. Cloud cover from the morning breaks into a bit more sunshine this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies persist into the evening with lower 70s around sunset.
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be back in the 50 to 60s for most. Throughout the day, I’ll for partly sunny to partly cloudy skies all around the area as highs top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s. Regardless,...
16-year-old arrested after bringing gun to high school football game
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A teen has been detained after bringing a gun to the Whale Branch Football stadium Friday night. Beaufort county deputies were patrolling around 10 when they saw the 16-year-old drop something then try to hide it. They detained him when he dropped it again and...
