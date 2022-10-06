ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IN

Union Hospital Clinton unveils new expansion

By Brandyn Benter
 4 days ago

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Union Hospital in Clinton celebrated the grand opening of its new lab and pulmonary rehab spaces today.

It was made possible through federal funding. The Indiana State Department of Health gave the funding to the Indiana Hospital Association, which then distributed it to rural hospitals.

The expansion will allow for more patients, more equipment, and additional services, all while allowing greater social distancing.

“The new space is going to improve patient care and safety,” said Union Health’s Doug Eley. “Primarily for outpatients with the expanded waiting room.”

“It’s a beautiful space,” added Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety with the Indiana Hospital Association Karin Kennedy. “I thoroughly enjoyed seeing the pulmonary rehab program and its space, it’s so lovely, the bright colors, it’s really inviting for patients to come in and get the services that they need.”

The project also created a hands-free entry to the facility.

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

