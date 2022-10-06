ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, MI

The Flint Journal

Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims

The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
WILX-TV

Child marriage still legal in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan

Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
Banana 101.5

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan Anesthetists will celebrate World Anesthesia Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Health officials will celebrate World Anesthesia Day as it commemorates the first successful use of anesthesia,. The Michigan Association of Nurse Anesthetists (MANA) is recognizing the holiday on Sunday, Oct. 16. The day celebrates when doctors in 1846 at Massachusetts General Hospital demonstrated the use of ether, which is a colorless liquid used as an anesthetic, for the first time on a patient.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses

On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
LITCHFIELD, MI
WILX-TV

No. 4 Michigan rallies without Hart to pull away at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Cornelius Johnson’ 29-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter gave No. 4 Michigan the lead and the jolt it needed to pull away for a 31-10 victory at Indiana. The Wolverines were motivated after losing assistant coach Mike Hart to a medical issue in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
US 103.1

19 Hour Michigan-Chicago Train Trip From Hell

Imagine thinking "we'll take the train to Chicago it'll be hassle-free!" Not so much for passengers boarding in Pontiac trying to get to Chicago. The train left for the 5.5 hour trip about 6 o'clock in the morning Friday 10/7/2022. Plagued with electrical issues, the train eventually made it to Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Jackson, MI with multiple delays. Just outside of Jackson, MI a medical stop was requested. It was there passengers said it smelled like burning rubber -- that's when the Amtrak train lost power.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Local lottery players expected to enter two $400 million jackpots

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With no winners of the Powerball or the Mega Millions over the weekend, the jackpots continue to climb topping $400 million. The Powerball Jackpot stands at $401 million as of Monday night’s drawing with the cash option sitting at $205 million. According to Michigan Lottery news, the next player to win Monday night’s jackpot would be the third-largest Powerball jackpot that was won in 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

MSU Volleyball falls to Minnesota, host Michigan Friday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Volleyball team fell to #11 Minnesota Sunday, losing 3-0. The loss comes after the Spartans fell to #3 Nebraska Thursday. News 10 asked Head Coach Leah Johnson her thoughts on the competitive level of the Big Ten Conference. “I love it. Tough,...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing park changes name to honor Indigenous culture

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First the Okemos Chiefs, then the Sexton Big Reds, now Abbot Road Park - all renamed to honor and remember Indigenous people. Azaadiikaa is a part of a bigger picture to remember and honor those who were here hundreds of years ago. Azaadiikaa means many cottonwoods.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Reminder: Michigan drivers are required to stop for school buses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is reminding residents to stop for school buses. According to officials, the greatest risk to a child is when they are approaching or leaving a school bus. In Michigan, drivers on both sides of the road are required to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Pleasant weather through Tuesday and mistaken 911 calls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford details some pleasant weather to start the week, but will it last?. We talk about a volcano that erupted in Italy, some cell phones mistakenly calling 911, and how a snack food is being immortalized. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: 24-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off he bought on lunch break

A stop during lunch break led a Cass County man to winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Times 10 instant game. The lucky 24-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Short Stop Convenience Store, located at 100-102 East Sherwood Street in Decatur. Decatur is about 30 miles southwest of Kalamazoo.
DECATUR, MI

