wglt.org
'It's all around you': ISU course, professor use pop culture to showcase modern Indigenous art
It started as an eight-week seminar course that Epplett designed for honors students; after finding that students were really engaged with the material and the course itself really popular, Epplett pitched it as a full semester course in the theater department. The pitch was successful; Epplett has been teaching the course since the spring 2022 semester.
wglt.org
Bloomington water treatment plant to get $1.5M upgrade with focus on safety measures
Bloomington’s water treatment plant is about to get a million dollar makeover. On Monday, the Bloomington City Council OK’d a $1.5 million contract with G.A. Rich & Sons, Inc. to handle chemical system improvements at the facility, located at Lake Bloomington. Also during the brief, 20-minute meeting, the...
