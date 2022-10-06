ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Citrus County Chronicle

Verlander returns to playoffs as Astros host Seattle in ALDS

HOUSTON (AP) — When Justin Verlander takes the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, it will have been almost three years since his last playoff appearance. Verlander, who missed almost two seasons after Tommy John surgery,...
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Guardians pitcher Sandlin done for postseason with injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians will be missing one of the reliable arms in their bullpen against the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series. Right-hander Nick Sandlin's postseason is over after he suffered a shoulder strain while pitching in Cleveland's Game 2 win over Tampa Bay to sweep the wild-card series.
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Mets flash cash, pays off through summer, spent by playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s biggest spenders looked spent. The New York Mets enjoyed 175 days in first place, boosted by their billionaire new owner, confident Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer would lead them to glory, certain Buck Showalter would make all the right moves.
QUEENS, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Cubs' Hoyer planning more 'intelligent spending' this winter

CHICAGO (AP) — Jed Hoyer was encouraged by how the Chicago Cubs finished the year. What that means going forward, well, that remains to be seen. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Beane still believes Oakland ballpark project will succeed

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Billy Beane still firmly believes the Athletics will secure a new ballpark in Oakland, and he plans to stick around to see it through. Beane, the club's longtime executive vice president of baseball operations, said Monday he plans to be with the A's for as long as they want him. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets have expressed interest in Beane over recent years but he has committed himself to the small-budget A's despite the challenges of financial restraints and an inability to keep star players once they're due big pay raises.
OAKLAND, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Hornets' Ball leaves preseason game with sprained ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Washington Wizards on Monday when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. The Hornets announced that Ball will not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#The Baltimore Orioles
Citrus County Chronicle

LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Ball was driving the left...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

'Philly Special' goes badly awry as Bengals stumble

BALTIMORE (AP) — The “Philly Special” fell flat for Cincinnati, and that might have cost the Bengals the game. By now, football fans everywhere are familiar with this trick play — and perhaps that was part of the problem. It started as a reverse to receiver Tyler Boyd, with quarterback Joe Burrow slipping out into the flat. When the Eagles ran this play in a Super Bowl, their quarterback was open as a receiving target, but Burrow wasn't, and Baltimore's Marcus Peters shoved Boyd to the ground for a 12-yard loss.
CINCINNATI, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

NFL's concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to make changes to the league's concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury against the Buffalo Bills last month. The...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Ravens won with their legs -- Tucker's and Jackson's

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Justin Tucker's game-winning kick felt pretty routine. The real indication of his greatness may have come earlier. In the third quarter, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh sent Tucker out to try a 58-yard field goal, even though a miss would have given Cincinnati the ball near midfield.
BALTIMORE, MD
Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

LIV Golf players should get ranking points, Matsuyama says

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — The players who left to compete in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series should be entitled to earn ranking points, former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama said Tuesday. Speaking at the Zozo Championship, which opens Thursday, Matsuyama called the ranking-points question ”difficult” and didn't offer any...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

Jags' Lawrence fails to respond from worst game, worst pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence came to Jacksonville as a generational quarterback prospect. He’s starting to look like another first-round mistake by the Jaguars. One week after a five-turnover performance at Philadelphia, Lawrence delivered another stinker in a 13-6 loss to AFC South rival Houston. The former...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

