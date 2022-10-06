Read full article on original website
(Davenport, Iowa) – Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections today (Monday) reported a man convicted of Robbery 1st Degree in Scott County, failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Friday. Darron Javares Paul Baynes, is a 25-year-old Black male, 6-feet 4-inches tall. He weighs 185 pounds. Baynes was admitted to the work release facility on Oct. 5, 2022. Persons with information on Baynes’s whereabouts should contact local police.
Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
