Daily Advocate
Versailles shows out at Coldwater Lions Invite; three other schools compete as well
COLDWATER — Four local schools competed at the Coldwater Lions Invitational on Oct. 8. Over 25 schools ran at the invitational as the season is slowly coming to a close. Versailles finished ninth as a team for the high school boys. Jace Watren finished 37th with a time of 17:41.29. Drew Meyer finished close behind at 39th with a time of 17:46.86.
Daily Advocate
Versailles volleyball sweeps their way back into the win column
VERSAILLES — Versailles High School volleyball swept New Knoxville High School at home on Oct. 6. The Lady Tigers last played on Oct. 1 where they went 1-2 in the three games that day. The Rangers did not go quietly into the night during the match. Versailles would have...
Dayton football gets shut out for the first time in over 500 games
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dayton Flyers got shut out Saturday afternoon against the Butler Bulldogs, 31-0. It’s the first time a Dayton football team has been held scoreless in 502 games. The last time UD went without a point in a football game was against Marshall on October 16,...
Daily Advocate
Where are they now?
Where are they now? For the past couple of years, the accomplishments of Arcanum High School graduates tends to surprise not only this writer but many of you. During the past week, I have been writing and updating a new Facebook page, The Arcanum Alumni Association. Here are a few of the stories that I have published.
Governor DeWine making 2 stops in Miami Valley today
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making two Miami Valley stops Monday morning, according to a news release. >>Governor DeWine orders flags lowered Sunday to honor fallen firefighters. He will be in Xenia and Dayton. DeWine will tour the Greene County Career Center on Innovation Drive in...
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
Multiple departments respond to Dayton carryout fire
According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan's Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Daily Advocate
Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
1017thepoint.com
CLOSE CALL FOR EATON STUDENTS ON SCHOOL BUS
(Eaton, OH) -- Students riding on an Eaton Community Schools bus last week had a close call after a window was shattered by an unknown projectile while several students were onboard. The incident happened last Tuesday on US 127 north of Eaton just before 4 pm and initially it was thought that the window was hit by a stray bullet.
Fire crews expected to stay on scene much of the night following fire in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard in West Carrollton has been burning now for several hours since Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to...
Funeral held for Ohio student killed in hit-and-run
Funeral services for a University of Cincinnati student from Moraine were held on Saturday, October 8.
Two taken to hospital via CareFlight after ATV crash
Police reported that a 49-year-old man from Ansonia was driving a Polaris RZR 900 ATV in the yard along with his 35-year-old passenger of St. Mary's when it overturned, injuring both of them.
Daily Advocate
Celebrate You Saturday is Oct. 15
GREENVILLE — I Am Well Foundation is pleased to host I Am Well Darke County’s first. Celebrate You Saturday on Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Blue Lantern Tea located at 106 N. Broadway, Greenville. The community is invited to attend and experience a...
sent-trib.com
Lima man arrested for fighting
A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton: October 7 - 14, 2022
First Friday: Tonight, all things going on in downtown Dayton for First Friday. Check out what, where, and when on your Facebook. And if you go to Front Street, find a special gallery called “The Betty.”. Dawn Patrol Rendezvous: Tomorrow, Saturday, you can check out all kind of World...
Sidney Daily News
See 15 houses during the tour on Oct. 15-16
The 15 houses that can be toured between noon and 4 p.m. on Oct. 15-16 include:. This is a Arcon Builders Ltd. home, sponsored by Minster Bank. This house is $269,900. Enjoy the convenience in this two bedroom, two bath, 1364-square-foot condo with two car garage. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, quartz tops, custom cabinetry and craftsman style finishes. Exterior features LP smart siding and stone veneer.
Daily Advocate
Quarter auction for Bucklew family
GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik receives tree dedication
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Kettering native Jamie Jarosik was honored by the City of Kettering with a commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park, located at 3500 Sharewood Court in Kettering on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Terra N. Beachy, 39, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest and found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 25 days suspended. $150 fine. Brandon M. Hurles, 34, of Spencerville, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Johan T. Leeks, 28,...
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
