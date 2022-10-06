ATLANTIC, IA – This Thursday, October 13, is the last Produce in the Park farmers market of the season. Load up on fall produce and other local foods and fall crafts, and don’t miss trick-or-treating. Vendors and visiting organizations will be handing out treats to both kids and adults. Costumes are optional but encouraged, and musicians, vendors, and representative from visiting organizations are likely to be seen wearing something festive. October sponsor the Atlantic Elks Lodge will be offering free cupcake decorating for kids.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO