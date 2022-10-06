Read full article on original website
Fremont County S/O to offer new Cadet Program
(Sidney, Iowa) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office today (Monday), announced a new program is available for older teenagers. The Fremont County Sheriff Cadet Program is available to any person 15-to18-years of age (Must be 15 during the 2022-23 school year), who live in Fremont County. The Sheriff...
Produce in the Park October 13: Last Market and Trick-or-Treat
ATLANTIC, IA – This Thursday, October 13, is the last Produce in the Park farmers market of the season. Load up on fall produce and other local foods and fall crafts, and don’t miss trick-or-treating. Vendors and visiting organizations will be handing out treats to both kids and adults. Costumes are optional but encouraged, and musicians, vendors, and representative from visiting organizations are likely to be seen wearing something festive. October sponsor the Atlantic Elks Lodge will be offering free cupcake decorating for kids.
1 person died, 2 others were injured in a Dallas County crash, Monday
(Granger, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday morning in Granger. The Patrol reports a 2010 International semi tractor-trailer and a 1991 Oldsmobile car collided at around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 at the intersection with Broadway Street. The accident happened...
2 non-injury accidents in Union County on Friday
(Creston, Iowa) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office & Creston Police reports two separate, non-injury accidents occurred Friday. The first happened at around 7:10-a.m., on U-S Highway 34. Authorities say a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 27-year-old Robin Mae Johnson, of Leon, was traveling westbound, when a deer came out of a ditch and into the path of the vehicle. Johnson was unable to avoid the deer. Her car struck the animal, causing damage to the left front side of the car and its windshield. The damage was estimated at $2,000.
Fatal crash in Exira Sunday afternoon
(Exira, Iowa) – A collision between a car and a semi tractor-trailer in Exira, Sunday afternoon, resulted in the death of a woman. The Iowa State Patrol reports the accident happened at around 2:48-p.m. in the area of 418 W. Washington Street, on the west side of Exira. Authorities...
Cass County Sheriff’s report, 10/10/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office today (Monday), released a report on arrests dating back to Sept. 29th. Most recently, on Saturday (Oct. 8), Deputies arrested 23-year-old Samuel Haag, of Cumberland, for OWI 1st Offense. Haag was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
5 separate arrests reported in Mills County
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five separate arrests took place over the past few days. Two people were arrested on separate charges, Sunday: Jessie Amanda Harman, of Glenwood, was arrested for the second day in a row, on a Driving while Revoked charge (Bond $1,000); And, 36-year-old Breanna Richelle Butterfield, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for Driving While Barred ($2,000 bond).
8 arrests reported in Creston over the weekend
(Creston, Iowa) – Eight people were arrested over the weekend, in Creston. Five persons were taken into custody, Sunday:. 33-year-old Tyler James Hicks and 45-year-old Travis Quinn Wambold, both from Creston, were arrested at Howard & Elm Streets, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both men were later released on a $300 bond.
Area firefighters respond to 2 incidents, Sunday
(Area News) Firefighters from Anita, Wiota and Adair responded to a combine fire southeast of Anita, Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported at around 4:40-p.m. It took place near intersection 765th Street and Glendale Road. According to report, when firefighters arrived, the combine was fully engulfed in flames. The operator...
Glenwood man arrested for OWI after his car misses a driveway and gets hung-up on a wall
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The driver of a 2014 Dodge Challenger was arrested early Saturday morning, following an accident in Glenwood. The Glenwood Police Department reports 54-year-old Charles Decker, of Glenwood, faces a charge of OWI/1st offense, following an accident in the driveway at 609 Coolidge Street, at around 1:55-a.m., Saturday. Authorities say a Police Officer witnessed Decker trying to back in the driveway, but missed the entrance and got hung-up on the curb, with the tires spinning.
