CLINTONVILLE, W.Va. (Hinton News) - Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, on Saturday, joined with family, friends and descendants of United States Army Private Garland Lee Loudermilk to celebrate the re-christening of a Clintonville bridge in the name of the fallen Greenbrier County hero. “We owe so much to our military and to their families,” said Sen. Baldwin, who began the celebration by leading those in attendance in prayer. “It’s wonderful how the community came together here this morning to support and encourage the Loudermilk family on such a special occasion. It is so important that we all remember those who...

CLINTONVILLE, WV ・ 14 MINUTES AGO