WVNews
Student ornament competition
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's annual student ornament competition is underway.
WVNews
BOE approves resolution opposing proposed Amendment 2 and Amendment 4
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Board of Education members unanimously voted for a resolution opposing the passage of Amendment 2 and Amendment 4 which will be voted on in the Nov. 7 general election. Prior to the vote, President of the Jackson County Education Association Adena Barnette spoke about...
Loudermilk Bridge dedication in Clintonville
CLINTONVILLE, W.Va. (Hinton News) - Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, on Saturday, joined with family, friends and descendants of United States Army Private Garland Lee Loudermilk to celebrate the re-christening of a Clintonville bridge in the name of the fallen Greenbrier County hero. “We owe so much to our military and to their families,” said Sen. Baldwin, who began the celebration by leading those in attendance in prayer. “It’s wonderful how the community came together here this morning to support and encourage the Loudermilk family on such a special occasion. It is so important that we all remember those who...
