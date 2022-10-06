ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, VA

Warrant: RI man left fake bomb at Mansfield drive-in movie theater, market

A Rhode Island man was arrested this week for allegedly leaving a hoax improvised explosive device inside a bathroom at the Mansfield Drive-In Theatre and Marketplace this summer, according to state police. Matthew Farley, 36, of Harrisville, R.I. was charged with criminal attempt at the manufacturing of bombs and first-degree...
MANSFIELD, MA
Caleb Caudle Brings It Back Home and Builds a World on ‘Forsythia’

In late 2020, Caleb Caudle did the thing you’re not supposed to do when you’re focusing on a music career and moved from Nashville back to his North Carolina hometown. The onset of the pandemic had brought his touring operation to a complete standstill, leaving his future as a musician in grave jeopardy. It was a tough decision, but, along with the financial benefit, it made him see things in ways he hadn’t before.
MUSIC

