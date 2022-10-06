Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars of furniture from Greenville store
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police are still searching for the suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars of furniture from an Upstate store. The owners of Up 2 Us Furniture are now offering $500 a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. Greenville police say the...
5 found shot dead inside Inman home
Five people have died after they were found shot in an Inman home Sunday.
WALA-TV FOX10
5 dead after emergency call at South Carolina home, authorities say
INMAN, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An investigation is underway in Spartanburg County after multiple people were found dead in a house on Sunday night. The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department are investigating after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m. The...
Authorities confirm multiple deaths at Inman home
The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office and Inman police responded just before 8 o’clock Sunday evening to a reported death at a home in Inman.
FOX Carolina
Man accused of murder at Walmart in 2019 to go on trial
BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused in a deadly shooting inside a Walmart back in 2019 is expected to go to trial Monday. On July 5, 2019, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Braylon Morris shot and killed 45-year-old Michael Jason Deck following a dispute. Eyewitnesses at...
FOX Carolina
5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
FOX Carolina
Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases some victims' names in quintuple homicide
INMAN, S.C. — An Upstate coroner released two names of the five people killed at a home Sunday night. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger released the names of Thomas Ellis Anderson, 37, and Adam Daniel Morley, 32, both of Bobo Drive, in Inman. Both were found dead inside the...
my40.tv
Police seek information on 3 separate reports of gunfire that took place in same area
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Forest City police are seeking the community's help with information related to multiple incidents of gunfire that took place in the same area in less than a month. The Forest City Police Department has responded to three reported incidents of gunfire in a span...
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt after public transit bus hit in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials responded to a crash that involved an SUV and a public transit bus Monday morning. The Greenville Police Department said a city bus was rear-ended outbound on Pelham at Pelham Commons. The driver in the Ford SUV was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
‘Child torture’: 4 arrested after children taken from South Carolina home
Four children were taken from a Spartanburg County home after deputies said at least one was subjected to what amounted to child torture.
Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville County gun store
A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Suspects charged following shooting in Clemson
Nonprofits receive $5.8 million to improve the social determinants of Upstate health. An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigate toy gun found on school bus in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a senior resource officer at Whitlock Flexible Learning Center investigated a toy gun that was reportedly brought onto a school bus. The deputy said he was called into the Brookwood school director’s office after a bus driver...
Man dies in shooting in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Saturday night in a shooting in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department responded to apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street in reference to a gunshot victim on Saturday night. “Approximately before 11 o’clock last night, dispatch received a call that a man had […]
The Post and Courier
Upstate pastor charged with stealing from Greenville gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY — An Upstate pastor who once served as a volunteer police chaplain has been arrested on accusations that he stole from a Greenville County gun store. Waddy Talley, 63, of Mauldin is charged with one count of shoplifting value $2,000 or less, according to a warrant released by the State Law Enforcement Division on Oct. 7.
7+ shots fired in shootout in NC mountains, car hit by gunfire, police say
The driver of a car hit by at least 6 gunshots returned gunfire and the initial 2 or 3 gunmen fled the area, Asheville police said.
4 people found dead, 1 died at hospital after shooting at South Carolina home
INMAN, S.C. — Four people were found dead and one person later died at the hospital after a shooting at a house in Inman, South Carolina on Sunday night. According to Spartanburg County coroner Rusty Clevenger per The Associated Press, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office found the five people with gunshot wounds.
FOX Carolina
Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
Off-duty firefighter dies after being hit by vehicle in Anderson Co.
An off-duty firefighter died Monday when he was hit by a vehicle along an Anderson County road.
