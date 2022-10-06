ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WALA-TV FOX10

5 dead after emergency call at South Carolina home, authorities say

INMAN, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An investigation is underway in Spartanburg County after multiple people were found dead in a house on Sunday night. The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department are investigating after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m. The...
FOX Carolina

Man accused of murder at Walmart in 2019 to go on trial

BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused in a deadly shooting inside a Walmart back in 2019 is expected to go to trial Monday. On July 5, 2019, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Braylon Morris shot and killed 45-year-old Michael Jason Deck following a dispute. Eyewitnesses at...
FOX Carolina

5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
FOX Carolina

Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
WYFF4.com

Coroner releases some victims' names in quintuple homicide

INMAN, S.C. — An Upstate coroner released two names of the five people killed at a home Sunday night. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger released the names of Thomas Ellis Anderson, 37, and Adam Daniel Morley, 32, both of Bobo Drive, in Inman. Both were found dead inside the...
FOX Carolina

Suspects charged following shooting in Clemson

Nonprofits receive $5.8 million to improve the social determinants of Upstate health. An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman.
WSPA 7News

Man dies in shooting in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Saturday night in a shooting in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department responded to apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street in reference to a gunshot victim on Saturday night. “Approximately before 11 o’clock last night, dispatch received a call that a man had […]
The Post and Courier

Upstate pastor charged with stealing from Greenville gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY — An Upstate pastor who once served as a volunteer police chaplain has been arrested on accusations that he stole from a Greenville County gun store. Waddy Talley, 63, of Mauldin is charged with one count of shoplifting value $2,000 or less, according to a warrant released by the State Law Enforcement Division on Oct. 7.
FOX Carolina

Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
GREENVILLE, SC

