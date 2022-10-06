The Santa Clarita City Council is set to vote Tuesday on an approximately $6.3 million contract for the design of the new Via Princessa Park in Canyon Country. According to the council agenda for the item, the park will be located on 33 acres of property along the south bank of the Santa Clara River, east of Whites Canyon Road and north of Via Princessa.

