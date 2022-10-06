Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
SCV’s Top Family Hotspots
It’s October and everyone is comfortably settled back into their routines of school and work. However, don’t forget to play, as a family. One of the best reasons to live in the Santa Clarita Valley is the variety of activities available for family fun. Hanging out with other families is a nice bonus, too.
signalscv.com
Chamber accepting nominations for Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to nominate veterans who have served their country and the Santa Clarita business community to be recognized at this year’s Salute to Patriots event. Nominations are open now and will close on Friday, Oct. 21. The SCV Chamber...
signalscv.com
City to vote on $6.3M Via Princessa Park design contract
The Santa Clarita City Council is set to vote Tuesday on an approximately $6.3 million contract for the design of the new Via Princessa Park in Canyon Country. According to the council agenda for the item, the park will be located on 33 acres of property along the south bank of the Santa Clara River, east of Whites Canyon Road and north of Via Princessa.
signalscv.com
Vehicle over the side prompts rope rescue near San Francisquito Canyon
A crash that occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday resulted in an airlift rescue of two people by the Los Angeles County Fire Department Search and Rescue Team, according to California Highway Patrol logs. The logs stated that a single vehicle had plunged 700 feet off the west side...
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of identity theft, drug possession
A 39-year-old man from Sylmar was detained on suspicion of identity theft in Canyon Country on Monday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The man, who was detained at the 16500 block of Soledad Canyon Road, had a prior conviction and was on...
signalscv.com
Recall Gascón committee to seek injunction against registrar
The committee seeking to recall L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday it would seek injunctive relief from the courts in pursuit of “the expanded access and additional information necessary to conduct a meaningful review” of the petition signatures invalidated by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s Office.
