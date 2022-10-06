Read full article on original website
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince William has said that people need to maintain a “toolbox” of techniques to nurture their mental health or else when “something massively changes” individuals “don’t have the experience to tackle it.”The exchange has inevitably prompted speculation that William was referring to his mother’s death or his ongoing feud with his brother, but the new Prince of Wales was careful to keep the discussion, recorded with Kate Middleton, for BBC Radio 1, to generalities rather than specifics.Presenter Pria...
Detroit News
Eminem notches another song in Spotify's Billions Club, sets a record
Eminem has once again joined Spotify's Billions club, and his latest entry gives him yet another significant streaming accomplishment. "Godzilla," Eminem's 2020 collaboration with the late Juice WRLD, recently passed the 1 billion streams marker on the streaming service. It's Eminem's sixth song to achieve the digital milestone and third this year, following 2000's "The Real Slim Shady," which crossed the threshold in June, and "Love the Way You Lie," his 2010 collaboration with Rihanna, which hit 1 billion streams in July.
