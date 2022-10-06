Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Gifts For The North Dakota Hunter
Gifts That Won't "Break The Bank" For The Hunter In Your Life!
37 Great Actresses from our Great State
Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other […]
Only One Casino In North Dakota ALREADY Offers Sports Books.
North Dakota Tribes are moving to obtain exclusive rights to online sports betting when it comes to the state. Tell everybody AP News... The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea under tribal-state agreements known as compacts, the first of which was signed in 1992. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them, said Deb McDaniel, North Dakota’s top gambling regulator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is How We Like Our Potatoes The Most In North Dakota
How we like our spuds based on Google Trends over the last 5 years.
KFYR-TV
Hunters gear up for pheasant opener weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunters in North Dakota are gearing up for the 2022 hunting season with the pheasant opener this weekend. Sporting goods stores are experiencing an influx in customers and sales, and for many hunters, Bismarck Runnings is a one-stop shop. Bradley Auch, Bismarck Runnings Manager, tells us more.
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
Times-Online
North Dakota receives state financial reporting award
Bismarck, N.D. – The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the state of North Dakota for its 2021 annual comprehensive financial report (ACFR). “Our ACFR team has long been known for their...
RELATED PEOPLE
Expect more habitat, fewer pheasants around North Dakota this year
The season officially opens statewide on Saturday. Game and Fish leaders say this year, it's the Williston and Watford City area that's shaping up to have the most success.
740thefan.com
North Dakota 9B Football Pairings released
(KFGO/KNFL) High school playoff football starts this weekend, as the opening round of the North Dakota 9B playoffs being on Saturday. Eight games will be played statewide. Hatton-Northwood (3-5) at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (6-2) Richland (4-4) at Maple River (5-3) Larimore (4-4) at North Star (4-4) Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (4-5) vs. Surrey (5-3) Kidder...
drgnews.com
Good News Story from North Dakota
Today’s Good News Story takes us up north. The North Dakota State College of Science has a football team. And they’re in the news because they’ve got a player this year who’s 49 years old. His name is Ray Ruschel, and he’s a defensive lineman.
Times-Online
ND Outdoors: Learning more about North Daktoa PLOTs program
Hunters born 35 years ago or more have long enjoyed the opportunity the North Dakota. Game and Fish Department Private Land Open To Sportsmen has provided. Hard to believe this program began back in 1997, and hunters who were around 10 years old may remember paging through the paper map guide looking for places to chase pheasants, deer and ducks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com
Gate City Bank Board Chairman Steve Swiontek aims for "civil discourse" if elected to North Dakota State Senate
(Fargo, ND) -- The republican candidate running for state senate in Fargo's new District 10 says he'll work to ensure "civil discourse" in state government if elected. "You and I may disagree on some things, but I think it is important that we can walk away from the table and still be able to work on another issue down the road, and I think that is so important to have that in the legislature," said Steve Swiontek.
The First Woman From North Dakota Ever To Appear On The Bachelor
No man or woman from North Dakota has ever appeared on The Bachelor before.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota House candidate charged with punching boyfriend, ripping hair
(Valley City, ND) -- A Democratic-NPL candidate for the North Dakota House has been released from custody, but faces assault charges. Authorities say 33-year-old Kaitlyn Huss allegedly punched her boyfriend and ripped out some of his hair over the weekend. Huss is charged with misdemeanor assault in the incident, which...
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
Group forms to try to block marijuana legalization in North Dakota￼
The measure would allow people over age 21 in North Dakota to use and possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana and grow up to three marijuana plants.
wdayradionow.com
12-year-old boy sustains life-threatening injury in hunting accident
(Fargo, ND) -- A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized with a life-threatening injury, after investigators say he was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting Sunday morning. Tom Burch, the Sheriff in Cass County, Minnesota says it happened in Moose Lake Township, in rural Motely, Minnesota. The pair was hunting squirrels on public land. The man who shot the child is a 47-year-old resident of St. Paul, Minnesota. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities. The incident remains under investigation.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Farm Bureau, Farmers Union working against Term Limit measure
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Farm Bureau and North Dakota Farmers Union are working together to defeat a term limits ballot measure. The measure would limit the number of terms the governor and state lawmakers can serve. Both organizations say term limits put more power into the hands of professional lobbyists and career bureaucrats.
Comments / 0