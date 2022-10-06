ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

37 Great Actresses from our Great State

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other […]
CELEBRITIES
96.5 The Walleye

Only One Casino In North Dakota ALREADY Offers Sports Books.

North Dakota Tribes are moving to obtain exclusive rights to online sports betting when it comes to the state. Tell everybody AP News... The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea under tribal-state agreements known as compacts, the first of which was signed in 1992. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them, said Deb McDaniel, North Dakota’s top gambling regulator.
GAMBLING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KFYR-TV

Hunters gear up for pheasant opener weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunters in North Dakota are gearing up for the 2022 hunting season with the pheasant opener this weekend. Sporting goods stores are experiencing an influx in customers and sales, and for many hunters, Bismarck Runnings is a one-stop shop. Bradley Auch, Bismarck Runnings Manager, tells us more.
BISMARCK, ND
Times-Online

North Dakota receives state financial reporting award

Bismarck, N.D. – The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the state of North Dakota for its 2021 annual comprehensive financial report (ACFR). “Our ACFR team has long been known for their...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triple H
740thefan.com

North Dakota 9B Football Pairings released

(KFGO/KNFL) High school playoff football starts this weekend, as the opening round of the North Dakota 9B playoffs being on Saturday. Eight games will be played statewide. Hatton-Northwood (3-5) at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (6-2) Richland (4-4) at Maple River (5-3) Larimore (4-4) at North Star (4-4) Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (4-5) vs. Surrey (5-3) Kidder...
HIGH SCHOOL
drgnews.com

Good News Story from North Dakota

Today’s Good News Story takes us up north. The North Dakota State College of Science has a football team. And they’re in the news because they’ve got a player this year who’s 49 years old. His name is Ray Ruschel, and he’s a defensive lineman.
POLITICS
Times-Online

ND Outdoors: Learning more about North Daktoa PLOTs program

Hunters born 35 years ago or more have long enjoyed the opportunity the North Dakota. Game and Fish Department Private Land Open To Sportsmen has provided. Hard to believe this program began back in 1997, and hunters who were around 10 years old may remember paging through the paper map guide looking for places to chase pheasants, deer and ducks.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock
wdayradionow.com

Gate City Bank Board Chairman Steve Swiontek aims for "civil discourse" if elected to North Dakota State Senate

(Fargo, ND) -- The republican candidate running for state senate in Fargo's new District 10 says he'll work to ensure "civil discourse" in state government if elected. "You and I may disagree on some things, but I think it is important that we can walk away from the table and still be able to work on another issue down the road, and I think that is so important to have that in the legislature," said Steve Swiontek.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota House candidate charged with punching boyfriend, ripping hair

(Valley City, ND) -- A Democratic-NPL candidate for the North Dakota House has been released from custody, but faces assault charges. Authorities say 33-year-old Kaitlyn Huss allegedly punched her boyfriend and ripped out some of his hair over the weekend. Huss is charged with misdemeanor assault in the incident, which...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
wdayradionow.com

12-year-old boy sustains life-threatening injury in hunting accident

(Fargo, ND) -- A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized with a life-threatening injury, after investigators say he was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting Sunday morning. Tom Burch, the Sheriff in Cass County, Minnesota says it happened in Moose Lake Township, in rural Motely, Minnesota. The pair was hunting squirrels on public land. The man who shot the child is a 47-year-old resident of St. Paul, Minnesota. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities. The incident remains under investigation.
CASS COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Farm Bureau, Farmers Union working against Term Limit measure

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Farm Bureau and North Dakota Farmers Union are working together to defeat a term limits ballot measure. The measure would limit the number of terms the governor and state lawmakers can serve. Both organizations say term limits put more power into the hands of professional lobbyists and career bureaucrats.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy