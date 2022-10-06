Akron crash during funeral procession leads to death of 12-year-old, 6-year-old in critical condition

Read full article on original website
JESUS LOVES YOU
4d ago
I'm praying for the families involved for healing comfort strength peace of mind and justice
4
6-year-old killed in funeral procession crash identified
A little boy who died from his injuries after a crash and gunfire during a funeral procession in Akron has been identified.
Man shot and killed outside Stark County apartment
Police in Stark County are investigating a weekend shooting that killed a man.
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
Dramatic video shows suspected stolen vehicle crash on Cleveland's east side
News 5 Investigators uncover dramatic surveillance video of suspected car thieves who careened into a power pole.
Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
Westlake police: Detective uses 2005 burglary to bust 70-year-old man in similar case
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man is behind bars after Westlake detectives connected a burglary from Friday night to a burglary in 2005. The burglary happened at around 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 7 at a home on Walden Drive, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. Officers saw a rear sliding glass door smashed out after arriving at the home.
‘Did he suffer?’: Jayland Walker’s mother speaks out at Akron rally for son
The mother of Jayland Walker made a rare public appearance Monday to attend a rally and march organized in her son's memory.
Woman trapped in car after wrong way crash, Cleveland police say (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said at least one person was injured early Sunday morning after being involved in a wrong way crash. According to police, the two-car collision took place in the area of State Route 176 southbound and I-71 southbound near the Steelyard Commons. Cleveland police said...
Gun fired into front window of Mentor home
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
Springfield Township man killed by police shouldn’t have caused shootout, brother says
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members of the Springfield Township man killed by police last week said the situation should never have escalated to the shootout that ultimately claimed their loved one’s life. The Summit County Medical Examiner confirmed he died from a gunshot wound to the torso.
Akrom Mayor Urges Calm after Deadly Accident, Shooting
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking for calm following that tragic accident and shooting during a funeral procession last Thursday. Two children have died now from the accident on South Arlington Street. They were ages 12 and 6 and were ejected or...
Family of Arthur Keith sues CMHA officer over deadly shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The family of Arthur Keith has sued the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer who fatally shot the 19-year-old in 2020. Keith’s mother, Rita Keith, filed the wrongful-death suit in federal court in Cleveland on Friday against CMHA officer James Griffiths. Griffiths shot the younger...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following house fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized during a house fire in Cleveland on Sunday, according to officials from the Cleveland Division of Fire. The fire occurred in the 3200 block of Woodbridge Road, officials said. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.
Second child dies after crash during Akron funeral procession
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A second child has died following a crash during an Ohio funeral procession for a teenager who died of a suspected drug overdose, an accident followed by two episodes of gunfire that wounded at least one person, authorities said. What You Need To Know. A...
2nd child dies in crash during OH funeral procession
A second child has died following a crash during an Ohio funeral procession for a teenager who died of a suspected drug overdose, an accident followed by two episodes of gunfire that wounded at least one person, authorities said.
Vermilion police, Firelands Schools investigates alleged assault, racial slurs at house party
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Vermilion Police Department and the Firelands School District are investigating exactly what happened at a high school football player’s house party in August. 16-year-old Ella Wojciechowski claims a group of Firelands High School football players assaulted her brother and their Black teammate while hurling...
6-year-old dies from injuries in funeral procession crash
Akron police say the 6-year-old child involved in the crash on South Arlington Street during a Thursday funeral procession has died.
Former Sheetz employee commits theft while posing as current worker: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A former employee of the Willoughby Hills Sheetz stole $2,500 worth of Green Dot gift cards from the Sheetz in the city Oct. 3 by posing as a current employee. A manager said the University Heights boy, 17, hid in a cooler until the registers were unattended. He then went behind the registers while wearing his former employee uniform and had a friend hand him five gift cards, which he then activated for $500 each.
One man dead after structure fire in Cleveland
One man is dead after a house fire in Cleveland on Sunday, according to Cleveland Fire.
US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
