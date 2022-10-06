Read full article on original website
Gov. McMaster to address teacher recruitment, retention with task force Monday
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster is expected to join a newly-formed "Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force" for their first planning session Monday. The group's mission is to provide the governor and General Assembly with recommendations for possible reforms in the state's efforts to find and keep teachers in South Carolina public schools.
Woman wins $1M on the way to a birthday party in SC
ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia woman on the way to a birthday party in South Carolina won $1 million when she decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials she FaceTimed her husband from the B K World in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she had bought.
Animal shelters across the Lowcountry asking for help; overcrowding reaches breaking point
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A dire situation as formed at the Charleston Animal Society as major capacity problems are risking dozens of dogs and cats to be left without even a temporary home. There's just no space to take in any more animals, partly due to Hurricane Ian. Officials...
Alabama woman accused of defrauding TennCare of $274,543
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--An Alabama woman has been charged with theft of TennCare benefits, receiving over $274,543 in claims and fees on her behalf. The Office of the Inspector General reports 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens failed to inform TennCare she had moved out of state and continued to receive benefits for 4 years and 8 months.
New number to call for tips on missing Georgia toddler, Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A new number has been established for people to call if they have tips on missing toddler, Quinton Simon. The number is 912-667-3134 and goes directly to a detective. If you get the voicemail, please leave a message. This number is only for tips...
SC man accused of killing family members in triple homicide
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people found shot to death at a Columbia home. James Dewitt II and Gloria Dewitt were found dead in a house on the 400 block of Green Springs Drive after deputies went for a welfare check.
Surfside Beach business recognized for over 60 years of service along the Grand Strand
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach Realty company is celebrating more than 60 years of business along the Grand Strand. Since 1962, EJ and Miriam Servant have owned Surfside Beach Realty, which is the oldest business in Surfside Beach. The Horry County Historic Preservation Commission recognized them with...
Half-staff flags to honor National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day
President Joe Biden has proclaimed to display the United States flag at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9 to honor the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Gov. Henry McMaster directs that all flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset. Flags atop state buildings of the...
Five dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Upstate South Carolina, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County, South Carolina over the weekend. Few details are available at the moment, but Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger writes in an email to news agencies that EMS responded to a home on Bobo Drive Sunday evening, Oct. 9. When they arrived, four people were found deceased and one other person was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where they later passed away while in surgery.
Shifting winds will increase smoke for the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KATU) — Officials say dry and hot weather increased fire activity along the south edge of the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon. With increased wind speeds and low humidity predicted for this weekend, crews expect smoke impacts to persist. Currently there are 605 total personnel on scene...
Pebbles, world's oldest dog from SC, dies at age 22
TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — The world's oldest dog named Pebbles has died at the age of 22, according to Guinness World Records. She peacefully passed away on Monday, Oct. 3 at her home in Taylors, South Carolina with her owners by her side, a release said. The Toy Fox...
Coroner: Cassie Carli's cause of death ruled 'undetermined' in final autopsy
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. -- Medical examiners in Alabama say Navarre woman Cassie Carli's cause and manner of death is "undetermined" in her final autopsy report. The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office confirmed these latest developments with WEAR News on Monday. Coroner Dennis Russel says he recently received the final results back from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
'It's heartbreaking:' Garden City ice cream shop cleaning up damages caused by Ian
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Owner of The Yum Yum Shop, Bryon Busbin, has been picking up the pieces Hurricane Ian left behind. When Bryon first saw the store, freezers were tipped over and ice cream was ruined by floodwater. “I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if I didn’t...
