Gov. McMaster to address teacher recruitment, retention with task force Monday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster is expected to join a newly-formed "Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force" for their first planning session Monday. The group's mission is to provide the governor and General Assembly with recommendations for possible reforms in the state's efforts to find and keep teachers in South Carolina public schools.
Woman wins $1M on the way to a birthday party in SC

ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia woman on the way to a birthday party in South Carolina won $1 million when she decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials she FaceTimed her husband from the B K World in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she had bought.
ANDERSON, SC
Alabama woman accused of defrauding TennCare of $274,543

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--An Alabama woman has been charged with theft of TennCare benefits, receiving over $274,543 in claims and fees on her behalf. The Office of the Inspector General reports 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens failed to inform TennCare she had moved out of state and continued to receive benefits for 4 years and 8 months.
ALABAMA STATE
Half-staff flags to honor National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day

President Joe Biden has proclaimed to display the United States flag at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9 to honor the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Gov. Henry McMaster directs that all flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset. Flags atop state buildings of the...
Five dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Upstate South Carolina, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County, South Carolina over the weekend. Few details are available at the moment, but Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger writes in an email to news agencies that EMS responded to a home on Bobo Drive Sunday evening, Oct. 9. When they arrived, four people were found deceased and one other person was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where they later passed away while in surgery.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Shifting winds will increase smoke for the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KATU) — Officials say dry and hot weather increased fire activity along the south edge of the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon. With increased wind speeds and low humidity predicted for this weekend, crews expect smoke impacts to persist. Currently there are 605 total personnel on scene...
OREGON STATE
Pebbles, world's oldest dog from SC, dies at age 22

TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — The world's oldest dog named Pebbles has died at the age of 22, according to Guinness World Records. She peacefully passed away on Monday, Oct. 3 at her home in Taylors, South Carolina with her owners by her side, a release said. The Toy Fox...
TAYLORS, SC
Coroner: Cassie Carli's cause of death ruled 'undetermined' in final autopsy

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. -- Medical examiners in Alabama say Navarre woman Cassie Carli's cause and manner of death is "undetermined" in her final autopsy report. The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office confirmed these latest developments with WEAR News on Monday. Coroner Dennis Russel says he recently received the final results back from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL

