Sutton-alpine, AK

Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications. Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta.
Troopers plan to launch statewide bodycam program in rural Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Department of Public Safety plans to outfit more than 400 employees with body-worn cameras by next summer, including Alaska State Troopers statewide and Village Public Safety Officers in rural Alaska. Officials say the cameras are long overdue for the troopers, the largest law enforcement agency...
2022 Alaska State Tennis

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Arctic Boulevard were shut down briefly, but reopened at 10:14 a.m., according to police. Police wrote that no injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.
Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta

FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications. Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance.
September storm leaves behind treasured beach finds

The remnants of Typhoon Merbok battered Alaska's west coast in September, bringing hurricane-force winds, high seas, and severe damage to some Western Alaska communities. Homes were flooded and personal belongings were destroyed. But in its wake, the storm also left behind a few treasures.
Public comment out on new forest service cabins in Southeast

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A public comment period on where new recreational cabins in Southeast Alaska should go, is open. The US forest service is seeking comment after receiving $14.4 million in federal funding for new cabins, as well as repairs to existing cabins, throughout Southeast. The money is through the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
