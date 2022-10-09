ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Higher gas prices, home heating costs predicted — here’s why

By Maia Belay
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The price to heat homes and fill up gas tank s could be on the rise.

In a move that could send gasoline prices soaring, The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it will cut oil production by two million barrels per day, the largest cutback since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s hard to predict what the impact will be on gas prices,” said Lynda Lambert, a spokesperson for AAA.

Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana

According to AAA, the national average for gasoline is $3.86 on Thursday. The Ohio average is $3.93.

“The fire at the Toledo Refinery last month, that refinery is responsible for refining 160,000 barrels of crude oil a day, so it is having an impact on regional prices,” said Lambert.

The fire created a price difference of 23 cents, Lambert said.

OPEC’s announcement and the possibility of a hike in oil costs could result in consumers paying more to use heating oil to heat their homes this winter.

Although many consumers use natural gas to heat homes, experts say prices could also fluctuate this winter.

“Natural gas prices are similar to gasoline prices in that it’s a commodity and it’s traded so there are going to be fluctuations based on supply and demand,” said Dominion Energy spokesperson Stephanie Moore.

‘Liquordation’ discounting rare spirits in Northeast Ohio

President Biden said he was “disappointed” by the “short-sighted” OPEC decision. The White House cited gas prices are down $1.20 since the start of summer.

“If oil is released from the strategic oil reserves at some point in the next month, that could also slow down any price increase,” said Lambert.

The Department of Energy, at the president’s direction, will deliver another 10 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the market next month.

To learn how to save on energy costs, go here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 6

Guest
3d ago

We are dependent on foreign oil because Biden shut down all of our country’s drilling. Just paid 800dollars for fuel oil. 160 gallons ...it will probably cost me double that when I have to have my tank filled up in about six weeks. Thermostat set 68. Layering up to stay warm🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply
3
Paladin
4d ago

How about just stop depending upon foreign oil and just drill our own domestic supply.

Reply
10
Jerry Dryden
3d ago

Yep this what the Biden crime family wanted they owe China

Reply
7
Jake Wells

$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
