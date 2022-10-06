WASHINGTON, Ark. – You won’t believe what happened to 16-year-old Jenny Vann. The Saying Goodbye to Jenny living history tour at Historic Washington State Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. will recreate a 19th-century wake at an antebellum home in Washington. Park guests will be immersed in the tradition and ritual of friends and relatives visiting at the home of young Jenny Vann, recently deceased.

WASHINGTON, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO