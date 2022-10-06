Read full article on original website
Lions Club members receive lesson on how best to approach merchants for Christmas auction donations, hear Voter Guide information
At the Hope Lions Club meeting today, Lions members learned from two veterans of the practice how best to approach area business owners for donations of items or money to the club’s annual Christmas auction December 1-3. In a skit to illustrate methods of speaking to merchants about possibly...
Second staging of ‘Saying Goodbye to Jenny’ living history tour to take place at Old Washington Oct. 15
WASHINGTON, Ark. – You won’t believe what happened to 16-year-old Jenny Vann. The Saying Goodbye to Jenny living history tour at Historic Washington State Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. will recreate a 19th-century wake at an antebellum home in Washington. Park guests will be immersed in the tradition and ritual of friends and relatives visiting at the home of young Jenny Vann, recently deceased.
Florence Zimmer
Florence Zimmer, age 85 of Blevins, Arkansas passed away Monday October 10, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by. BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope. Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Paul Bianchin
Paul Bianchin, age 70 of Blevins, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, October 8 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
