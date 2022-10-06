ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Champion Police Department names new chief

By Nadine Grimley
 4 days ago

(WKBN) – A Champion native is now leading the township’s police force.

Police Chief Larry Skaggs has been on the job for one week.

He’s an Army veteran with experience working for the Warren Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Court rules local police chief ‘shouldn’t have been fired’

Skaggs worked in the investigations office at the OSHP Warren Post prior to his retirement in February.

“Ten, 15 years down the road I want to leave this department better than I found it. I know Chief Redick and Chief White very well and they did a lot of great things here so I just want to continue that,” Skaggs said.

Skaggs would like to establish community policing in Champion and send Champion officers to the schools as resource officers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WKBN

WKBN

