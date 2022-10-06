Read full article on original website
classiccountry1070.com
Sports betting generates $1.3 million in total revenue in Kansas
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said Monday that sports betting has generated a total of $1.3 million in total revenue in its first month, bringing in nearly $130,000 in revenue for the state of Kansas. The governor said while legal sports betting is just in its infancy, the revenues will continue...
classiccountry1070.com
Dept. of Children & Families Says Adoptions Increased Under Gov. Kelly
Data released today by the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) this week shows that statewide adoption numbers are up more than 35% during the Kelly administration compared to the Brownback and Colyer Administrations. This increase is credited to initiatives that expand training, resources, and awareness for foster care...
