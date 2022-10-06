Faith Nicole Stamper, 46, of West Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the OSU/Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus following a brief illness. A 1994 graduate of Bellefontaine High School, she worked as a scheduling coordinator with Darby Creek Dental in Marysville. She was caring with a fun-loving personality, loved butterflies and enjoyed tending to her garden and decorating her front porch with many different types of flowers and plants. She also enjoyed going to concerts with John, after he took her to her first one several years ago.

WEST MANSFIELD, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO