Plain City, OH

James R. Blaha, Sr.

James R. Blaha, Sr. 83, of Marysville, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus surrounded by his family after a hard fought, courageous battle with cancer, giving everything he had till the very end. A loving husband, father and grandfather, James loved spending...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Faith Nicole Stamper

Faith Nicole Stamper, 46, of West Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the OSU/Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus following a brief illness. A 1994 graduate of Bellefontaine High School, she worked as a scheduling coordinator with Darby Creek Dental in Marysville. She was caring with a fun-loving personality, loved butterflies and enjoyed tending to her garden and decorating her front porch with many different types of flowers and plants. She also enjoyed going to concerts with John, after he took her to her first one several years ago.
WEST MANSFIELD, OH
Robert Lee Strawn

Robert Lee “Bob” Strawn, 64 of Russells Point, and formerly of Newark, passed late, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family, after a hard-fought battle with Stage 4 Lung Cancer. Born February 18, 1958 in Newark, Ohio the...
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
Helen M. Hobson

Helen M. Hobson, age 76, of Marysville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 7, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness. On September 21, 1946, Helen was born in Unionville Center, Ohio, the youngest of four children of the late Rev. Dale and Hazel (Thompson) Bliss. She graduated from Fairbanks High School in the class of 1965. She furthered her education, earning a business degree for the Columbus Business University.
MARYSVILLE, OH
They’re Creepy And They’re Kooky… And They’re In Union County

For those of you who thrive on binge watching Jason and his antics on Friday the 13th, or can recite dialogue from every movie involving Michael Myers (who was not a big talker), or just happen to think that Alice Cooper is a misunderstood sentimentalist, then you could do worse than visit the Adams Family Haunted Woods, located, appropriately enough, in the woods at 19698 Barnett Road, a couple of miles northwest of Broadway.
UNION COUNTY, OH

