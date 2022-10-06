Read full article on original website
Tuberville’s reparations remark ignores fact white people commit most crimes
Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville asserted that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”. Tuberville spoke at a Saturday evening rally in Nevada featuring former President Donald Trump, a political ally. His comments were part of...
Man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 attack on AP journalist; prosecutors ask for prison time
Federal prosecutors on Sunday recommended a prison sentence of approximately four years for a Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to assaulting an Associated Press photographer and using a stun gun against police officers during a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is scheduled to...
DeSantis broke Florida precedent and maybe the law, too, in making congressional map
This story was originally published by ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power.
Online networks emerge to help migrants reach U.S.
The number of people arriving at the Mexico-U.S. border soared this summer, reflecting growing economic and social instability and threats of violence in several Latin American countries. Over the last decade, migrants from Mexico and Central America were the majority of border crossers seeking new lives in the United States,...
Doug Jones: Tuberville’s ‘racist rant ... harkens back to a really dark time’
Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones went live on Twitter Sunday night to discuss his successor Sen. Tommy Tuberville and his criticism of “pro-crime” Democrats at a rally over the weekend. “This is a bridge too far. This racist rant at a MAGA rally just can’t go uncalled out....
